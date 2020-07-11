Unlock 2.0, Day 11: Picnic spots closed in Indore; e-lok Adalats in Chhattisgarh and more

India is the third worst-hit nation by COVID-19. It is behind only the United States and Brazil. India is the third worst-hit nation by COVID-19. It is behind only the United States and Brazil.

India’s COVID-19 cases crossed the 8 lakh-mark with 27,114 cases and 519 deaths reported in the last 24 hours across the country. Now, the total number of positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,2123 fatalities and 2,83,407 active cases, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India is the third worst-hit nation, behind only the United States and Brazil, in terms of cases.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered in the country crossed the five-lakh mark, the Health ministry said and attributed it to a number of measures taken by the Centre and the state governments, including implementation of containment zones and surveillance activities.

A cumulative total of 1,13,07,002 swab samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 10, of which 2,82,511 were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 11 of unlockdown 2.0

Picnic spots closed in Indore district

No picnicking would be allowed in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district in view of the coronavirus pandemic, news agency PTI reported.

District Collector Manish Singh said in an order that all the picnic spots in the district will remain closed till further orders. Those who violate the order will face arrest under relevant laws, it said.

A cumulative total of 1,13,07,002 swab samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 10. A cumulative total of 1,13,07,002 swab samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 10.

Officials said that large crowds were gathering at popular picnic spots such as Patalpani, Choral and Kalakund with the onset of monsoon.

“It is also seen that parties are being organized at homes and farmhouses by some people in violation of government guidelines on physical distancing and wearing masks,” it noted.

Madhya Pradesh government has already announced complete lockdown across the state on Sundays.

Chhattisgarh to hold e-Lok Adalat via video conferencing

In an effort to settle pending cases by following precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an e-Lok Adalat is being organised in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, where hearings will be conducted virtually, an official said.

Over five-lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in India. Over five-lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 in India.

As per a government release, this is the first time in the country that Lok Adalat is being held through video conferencing.

Over 3,000 cases will be taken up for hearing in over 200 benches of various districts, including the high court in Bilaspur on Saturday, said Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, the executive chairman of Chhattisgarh State Legal Services Authority.

“The e-Lok Adalat will be inaugurated by Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice P R Ramchandra Menon at 10.30 am in the video-conferencing room of the high court and the programme will also be live-streamed,” Justice Mishra said in the statement. (PTI)

Height of Ganesh idols restricted in Maharashtra

With the shadow of coronavirus pandemic looming, the Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to restrict the height of idols installed by Ganpati Mandals to only four feet during the coming Ganesh festival.

Even the Ganesh idols installed at home can not be taller than two feet, a notification issued by the Home Department said.

Ganesh Mandals have also been advised to postpone immersion of idols, news agency PTI reported.

The notification came amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and other urban areas.

The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, during which `Sarvajanik Mandals’ (groups) install idols in roadside pandals which are thronged by hordes of devotees will begin from August 22.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd