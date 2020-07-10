Unlock 2.0, Day 10: Hyderabad airport parking goes fully contact-less, Bengal tourism dept reopens 10 facilities; and more

Kolkata Police enforcing strict lockdown in North Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) Kolkata Police enforcing strict lockdown in North Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

India’s Covid-19 caseload climbed to 7,94,779 on Friday, while the death toll is at 21,664, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases in India rose to 2,75,382 while a total of 497,733 persons have recovered so far. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted nearly 2.9 lakh COVID-19 tests since July 9. This has brought the total number of samples tested to well over 1.1 crore (1,10,24,491).

As a measure to arrest the spread of Covid-19, a 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district from July 14. The district reported a record rise of 1,803 Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally to 34,399, while the toll rose to 978. A lockdown with minimal exemptions, which is in force in Thane city till July 12, has also been extended till July 19.

Here are some interesting stories from across the country on day 10 of unlockdown 2.0

Meghalaya to register FIR against 41 wedding attendees for violating safety norms

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday told officials to register cases against 41 people for allegedly violating Covid-19 safety protocols while attending a wedding function. A couple of these accused tested positive for coronavirus recently. The wedding took place at a resort in Assam on June 27 and a small reception was organised Meghalaya on July 2. At least 41 persons had attended the event despite the Meghalaya government’s order barring citizens from travelling to Assam, which has been seeing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

After two of the 41 found infected with coronavirus, the Meghalaya government has ordered magisterial inquiries to find out if the organisers and the guests at the two social gatherings had flouted the Covid-19 protocols. “I am happy to inform you that the inquiry report was received by the government from Ri Bhoi and East Khasi Hills deputy commissioners. The report says that they very clearly violated the rules, regulations, SOPs issued by the government,” news agency PTI quoted Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong as saying. (PTI)

Car parking at Hyderabad airport goes fully contact-less

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) that operates the city airport Friday said it is offering fully contact-less airport car parking service.

“Apart from offering an end-to-end contact-less boarding experience for safe travel, GHIAL has also scaled up its NETC (National Electronic Toll Collection) FASTag Car Parking in collaboration with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India),” a press release from GMR said. With this development, the Hyderabad international airport now offers the country’s first and only fully contact-less airport car parking experience for passengers and visitors, the release said.

With the recent ramp-up, the airport has introduced a high standard of safety with contact-less toll transactions during the ongoing COVID-19 situation, it said. GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said, As part of our commitment to providing a safe airport experience during COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to announce that now passengers and visitors can avail themselves of a fully contact-less car parking experience with the collaboration with NPCI and NETC.” (PTI)

Parliamentary panel on Science and Technology meets for first time since lockdown

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Climate Change Friday met for the first time after coronavirus-induced lockdown enforced since on March 25. The panel headed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh held its first meeting since Parliament was adjourned on March 23. Naidu said the delay in the resumption of parliamentary committee meetings was forced by circumstances beyond control.

I am glad that Dept. Related Parliamentary Standing Committees have resumed functioning, three and half months since the last sitting of Parliament on March 23rd. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 10, 2020

“I am glad that Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees have resumed functioning, three and half months since the last sitting of Parliament on March 23rd,” he wrote on Twitter. The Rajya Sabha chairman said everyone was keen on resumption of work by these committees, “but the delay was forced by circumstances beyond our control.”

Photos of dog running with PPE kit in its mouth goes viral, draws flak

Photographs of a dog running with a PPE in its mouth have gone viral on social media drawing flak from netizens, particulary during COVID-19 times. The dog carrying the PPE near a Covid care centre in Coimbatore has caused serious concern over the manner in which such equipment are being handled.

However, it is not clear whether the PPE in the dog’s mouth was a fresh one that might have fallen off an ambulance or a used one disposed of indiscriminately, a health department official said. This is the second such instance of a PPE being found on a road in the city a few days ago. A number of social activists have come forward requesting the health department to handle the PPE, including masks, carefully and take proper steps when being discarded, as it might lead to spread of the infectious disease. (PTI)

West Bengal tourism dept reopens 10 facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic

The West Bengal tourism department has started at least 10 of its facilities in different parts of the state, even as the travel industry continues to struggle under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Among these, the Morgan House tourist lodge in Kalimpong in North Bengal and a property in the seaside resort town of Digha were opened for public, a tourism department official said.

“Out of 34 tourist lodges spread across the state, at least 10 have been reopened,” he said. All measures are being taken to ensure safety of the tourists with sanitisation of every room after check-out of guests, the official said. “In order to maintain social distancing, food is served in rooms only and not at the in-house restaurants,” he said. (PTI)

