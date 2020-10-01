Coronavirus India Live Updates: Tally zooms past 6.3 million as Centre announces Unlock 5.0 guidelines

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Covid-19 tally in India continued to see a massive surge in cases even as the Centre on Wednesday announced the guidelines for Unlock 5.0 from October 15. On Thursday, the total caseload in the country rose to 6,312,584 after 86,821 cases were recorded in 24 hours. The number of fatalities stood at 98,678.
As part of Unlock 5.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday released a new set of guidelines, allowing cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50 per cent capacity from October 15. While states and Union Territories can take a decision on whether to open schools from the same date, the limits on outdoor gatherings have been removed whereas indoors gatherings will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.
Kerala has now climbed to the third position among states with the highest number of active cases. With a record daily caseload of 8,830 reported on Wednesday, the active cases in the state went up to 67,061. Only Maharashtra and Karnataka have more active cases, with 2,60,363 and 1, 07,737, respectively (as on September 29).
Globally, over 33.5 million people have been infected while more than one million have succumbed to the virus.
Testing for coronavirus underway in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
States and Union Territories can take a decision on whether to open schools from October 15; cinemas and multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from the same date; limits on outdoor gatherings have been removed while indoors gatherings will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity — there are among the new unlockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday evening. The guidelines, which are to come into effect from October 15, also say PhD and post-graduate students of science and technology streams — those that may require laboratory work — can open, while a decision to open all colleges “may be taken” by the Department of Higher Education in consultation with the Home Ministry. Click here for more information.
The overall prevalence of Covid antibodies has shown a “significant reduction” during the month of September among people in Delhi as compared to the data brought forth by the serosurvey conducted in August. The latest round of the survey said that Delhi’s overall seroprevalence fell from around 29% in August to 25.1% in September. The study also found seroprevalence to be more among women than men, and people belonging to the low socioeconomic category and those living in unplanned colonies. Click here to read more.
A total of 75,619,781 samples were tested for Covid till September 30. Of these, 1,423,052 samples were tested yesterday.
