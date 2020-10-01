scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 01, 2020
MUST READ
Live now

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Tally zooms past 6.3 million as Centre announces Unlock 5.0 guidelines

Coronavirus (Covid-19) India, Unlock 5.0 Guidelines & Rules News Live Updates: On Thursday, the total caseload in the country rose to 6,312,584 after 86,821 cases were recorded in 24 hours. The number of fatalities stood at 98,678.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2020 10:03:26 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, unlock 5.0 guidelines, unlock 5 guidelines, coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, unlock 5.0, lockdown unlock 5.0, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus live update, corona cases in india, corona cases in indiaStaffers at Gandhi Darshan and Rajghat Gandhi Memorial undergo Covid-19 tests in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Covid-19 tally in India continued to see a massive surge in cases even as the Centre on Wednesday announced the guidelines for Unlock 5.0 from October 15. On Thursday, the total caseload in the country rose to 6,312,584 after 86,821 cases were recorded in 24 hours. The number of fatalities stood at 98,678.

As part of Unlock 5.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday released a new set of guidelines, allowing cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50 per cent capacity from October 15. While states and Union Territories can take a decision on whether to open schools from the same date, the limits on outdoor gatherings have been removed whereas indoors gatherings will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

Kerala has now climbed to the third position among states with the highest number of active cases. With a record daily caseload of 8,830 reported on Wednesday, the active cases in the state went up to 67,061. Only Maharashtra and Karnataka have more active cases, with 2,60,363 and 1, 07,737, respectively (as on September 29).

Globally, over 33.5 million people have been infected while more than one million have succumbed to the virus.

Live Blog

Over 6.3 million coronavirus cases, more than 98,000 fatalities in India; Centre announces guidelines for Unlock 5.0. Get latest updates here.

10:03 (IST)01 Oct 2020
Covid testing underway in Ahmedabad


Testing for coronavirus underway in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

09:44 (IST)01 Oct 2020
Unlock 5.0 Guidelines: Cinema halls can open, states to decide on schools from October 15

States and Union Territories can take a decision on whether to open schools from October 15; cinemas and multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity from the same date; limits on outdoor gatherings have been removed while indoors gatherings will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity — there are among the new unlockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday evening. The guidelines, which are to come into effect from October 15, also say PhD and post-graduate students of science and technology streams — those that may require laboratory work — can open, while a decision to open all colleges “may be taken” by the Department of Higher Education in consultation with the Home Ministry. Click here for more information.

09:43 (IST)01 Oct 2020
From 29% in Aug, seroprevalence dips to 25% in Sept: Delhi govt report in High Court

The overall prevalence of Covid antibodies has shown a “significant reduction” during the month of September among people in Delhi as compared to the data brought forth by the serosurvey conducted in August. The latest round of the survey said that Delhi’s overall seroprevalence fell from around 29% in August to 25.1% in September. The study also found seroprevalence to be more among women than men, and people belonging to the low socioeconomic category and those living in unplanned colonies. Click here to read more.

09:34 (IST)01 Oct 2020
1,423,052 samples tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday

A total of 75,619,781 samples were tested for Covid till September 30. Of these, 1,423,052 samples were tested yesterday.

09:26 (IST)01 Oct 2020
Covid-19 tally in India zooms past 6.3 million


The Covid-19 tally in India continued to see a daily massive surge in cases even as the Centre on Wednesday announced the guidelines as part of Unlock 5.0 from October 15. On Thursday, the total caseload in the country rose to 6,312,584 after 86,821 cases were recorded in 24 hours. The number of fatalities stood at 98,678. Follow our blog for all the lastest updates.

coronavirus, coronavirus news, unlock 5.0 guidelines, unlock 5 guidelines, coronavirus today news, covid 19 vaccine, unlock 5.0, lockdown unlock 5.0, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus live update, corona cases in india, corona cases in india Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation healthcare staff conduct rapid antigen test outside Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha Kochrab Ashram on Wednesday.

The new unlockdown norms mean that the only thing that remains completely barred (outside containment zones) are international flights, except “when permitted by the MHA”. India already has air bubble arrangements with 13 countries.

Business to business exhibitions are allowed, too, and swimming pools “being used for sportspersons” are also permitted to open, as are entertainment parks. All of these will have SOPs issued by their governing ministries and will be permitted to open from October 15.

On the re-opening of schools, the MHA said “State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner.”

The decision will be taken in consultation with the respective school/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation. However, the ministry said online learning shall continue to be the “preferred” mode of teaching and shall be “encouraged.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.