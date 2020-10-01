Coronavirus India Live Updates: Tally zooms past 6.3 million as Centre announces Unlock 5.0 guidelines

Staffers at Gandhi Darshan and Rajghat Gandhi Memorial undergo Covid-19 tests in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: The Covid-19 tally in India continued to see a massive surge in cases even as the Centre on Wednesday announced the guidelines for Unlock 5.0 from October 15. On Thursday, the total caseload in the country rose to 6,312,584 after 86,821 cases were recorded in 24 hours. The number of fatalities stood at 98,678.

As part of Unlock 5.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday released a new set of guidelines, allowing cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50 per cent capacity from October 15. While states and Union Territories can take a decision on whether to open schools from the same date, the limits on outdoor gatherings have been removed whereas indoors gatherings will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

Kerala has now climbed to the third position among states with the highest number of active cases. With a record daily caseload of 8,830 reported on Wednesday, the active cases in the state went up to 67,061. Only Maharashtra and Karnataka have more active cases, with 2,60,363 and 1, 07,737, respectively (as on September 29).

Globally, over 33.5 million people have been infected while more than one million have succumbed to the virus.