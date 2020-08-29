India unlock 4.0 guidelines: Metro services to resume from September 7

Metro services were suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Metro services, suspended since March 22 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, will be allowed to operate from September 7, according to the guidelines issued by the Centre Saturday on the fourth phase of ‘Unlock’. The guidelines, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, will be in place till September 30.

Metro services will be operated in a graded manner, in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to be issued by the health ministry.

Apart from the resumption of Metro services, public gatherings including social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious will be permitted from September 21 with a ceiling of 100 persons. Mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitisers will be required to hold such gatherings.

Besides, open air theatres will also be permitted to open from September 21.

Schools and colleges will remain closed till September 30, according to the guidelines. However, states and union territories may permit upto 50% of teaching and non teaching staff to be called to school for online teaching related work. This will only be allowed for areas outside the containment zones with effect from September 21.

