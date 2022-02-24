‘Spiralling into a major crisis’: India calls for immediate de-escalation as Russia launches ‘military ops’ in Ukraine

As Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine, India’s top diplomat at the United Nations — reading from a prepared script — expressed “regret” and said that the “situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis”.

As the speech ended, explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the eastern port city of Mariupol, according to news agency AFP.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Follow Live Updates

India’s statement at the UN Security Council, which was made in a hurriedly called emergency meeting for the second time this week, said, “The Security Council had met two days ago and discussed the situation. We had called for urgent de-escalation of tensions and emphasized on sustained and focused diplomacy to address all issues concerning the situation.”

Speaking at the UNSC meeting, India’s Permanent Representative at the UN T S Tirumurti said, “However, we note with regret, that the calls of the international community to give time to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties to diffuse tensions were not heeded to. The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. We express our deep concern over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region.”

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

He also called for “immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation”.

Calling for diplomacy, Tirumurti said: “We call on all parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests. I would like to underline that the legitimate security interests of all parties should be fully taken into account.”

India has consistently advocated the need for peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law and with agreements entered into by parties concerned.

He reiterated that more than twenty thousand Indian nationals, including students, are located in different parts of Ukraine, including its border areas. “We are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including Indian students, as required.”

“We believe that the solution lies in sustained diplomatic dialogue between the concerned parties. In the meantime, we strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint,” he added.