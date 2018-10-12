Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • India elected to UN’s top human rights body for three years beginning January 2019

India elected to UN’s top human rights body for three years beginning January 2019

India was elected to the United Nations' top human rights body (UNHRC) on Friday, for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 12, 2018 10:40:43 pm
India received 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category. (Source: Twitter/AkbaruddinIndia)

India was elected to the United Nations’ top human rights body on Friday, for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019. India received 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category.

The elections for selecting new members to UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) were held at the United Nations in which the 193-members of the UN General Assembly took part. A total of 18 new members were elected by the absolute majority through a secret ballot, PTI reported.

A minimum of 97 votes were needed by a country to get elected to the Council.

India was vying for a seat in the Asia Pacific category.  Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and Philippines had also staked a claim in the same regional group.

India’s election to the Council was all but certain as there were only five nations vying for the five seats in the Asia Pacific category.

(With PTI inputs)

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
'Trees flying by' | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Watch Now
'Trees flying by' | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Buzzing Now
Advertisement