If India has chosen a side, it has chosen side of peace: Jaishankar on Ukraine situation

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said that India has chosen the side of peace and that attributing political colour to the country’s actions vis-a-vis Ukraine situation is unfortunate.

“If India has chosen a side, it has chosen the side of peace. Attributing political colour to India’s actions vis-a-vis Ukraine situation unfortunate,” Jaishankar said while speaking during the Budget Session of Parliament.

“We’re, first and foremost, strongly against the conflict. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes.”

This comes a day after India “unequivocally condemned” the Bucha killings as “deeply disturbing” and supported the call for an “independent probe” into the happenings in the Ukrainian town which had been under Russian occupation until recently.

The External Affairs Minister reiterated in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that India strongly comdemns the Bucha killings. “Many MPs brought up the incident in Burcha and I want to say that we’re deeply disturbed by the reports. We strongly condemn the killings which have taken place there. It’s an extremely serious matter and we support the call for an independent investigation.”

Taking about the timely evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine, the EAM said, “Had the four ministers not gone to countries neighbouring Ukraine, India would not have got the same level of cooperation.”

Speaking on the issue at the Rajya Sabha on March 24, Jaishankar had asserted that Delhi’s position on the Ukraine crisis is based on six principles. He had said that India’s foreign policy decisions are made in “national interest” and guided by the belief that the international order “must respect territorial integrity and sovereignty of states”.

“Where our own position on Ukraine is concerned, it is very clear, it is based on six principles — one, that we call for immediate cessation of violence and to all hostilities. We stand for peace. Two, we believe that there is no other way than a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. Three, we believe, we recognise that the global order is anchored on international law, UN charters and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. Four, we call for humanitarian access to the conflict situation. Five, we ourselves give humanitarian assistance, we have given 90 tonnes of humanitarian assistance so far and we are looking at providing more, especially medicines. And six, we are in touch with the leadership of both the Russian federation and Ukraine on this matter,” he said.

“We are very clear on our principles. Our policy is very much guided by our belief that the international order must respect territorial integrity and sovereignty of states,” he had said.