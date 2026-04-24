India, UK vow cooperation amid ‘turbulent geopolitical environment’

Doval and Powell also took stock of the progress made under the India-UK Technology Security Initiative (TSI), and noted “some significant outcomes” achieved in sectors like telecom, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday held extensive talks with his British counterpart Jonathan Powell focusing on addressing New Delhi’s concerns related to terrorism, extremism and pro-Khalistan elements operating from the UK.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership against the backdrop of a “turbulent geopolitical environment”, officials said.

NSA Doval and Powell also exchanged views on the volatile situation in West Asia and its impact on maritime security and trade. Doval highlighted that dialogue and diplomacy was the only way forward to resolve the conflict, the officials said.

The talks were held under the framework of annual India-UK Strategic Dialogue. The two NSAs reiterated the significance of moving forward on the goals envisaged in the India-UK Vision 2035 Document, including in technology, defence and security domains for enhancing long-term bilateral strategic cooperation, the officials cited above said.