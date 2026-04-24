India, UK vow cooperation amid ‘turbulent geopolitical environment’

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National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday held extensive talks with his British counterpart Jonathan Powell focusing on addressing New Delhi’s concerns related to terrorism, extremism and pro-Khalistan elements operating from the UK.
The two sides agreed to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership against the backdrop of a “turbulent geopolitical environment”, officials said.
NSA Doval and Powell also exchanged views on the volatile situation in West Asia and its impact on maritime security and trade. Doval highlighted that dialogue and diplomacy was the only way forward to resolve the conflict, the officials said.
The talks were held under the framework of annual India-UK Strategic Dialogue. The two NSAs reiterated the significance of moving forward on the goals envisaged in the India-UK Vision 2035 Document, including in technology, defence and security domains for enhancing long-term bilateral strategic cooperation, the officials cited above said.
Both sides noted the need to deepen cooperation to address security concerns related to terrorism, extremism and pro-Khalistan elements, they said.
Doval thanked the UK government for the continued support on these matters and highlighted the need to maintain the momentum through further deepening cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the two sides, they added.
Doval and Powell also took stock of the progress made under the India-UK Technology Security Initiative (TSI), and noted “some significant outcomes” achieved in sectors like telecom, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence.
NSA Doval expressed satisfaction that the collaboration under TSI has enabled setting up of a Silicon Carbide-based compound semiconductor facility at Bhubaneswar, Odisha by Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd, UK, and India’s SiCSem Pvt. Ltd, the officials said Both sides also agreed to enhance collaboration in the domain of semiconductor, quantum computing, biotechnology and advanced materials, they said.
The two sides noted that the bilateral defence cooperation had gained good momentum, and that it was important to deepen defence industrial collaboration under the overarching framework of the India-UK Defence Industrial Roadmap, they added.
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