India, UK to set up team to monitor economic agenda

INDIA AND the UK have decided to set up a special team to carry forward the economic agenda, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that UK had decided to leave the European Union on October 31.

Advertising

Soon after Modi landed in Biarritz on Sunday, he met Johnson at the Sofitel Hotel here. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said there was no discussion on J&K during the bilateral meeting. Describing the meeting as “very good”, Gokhale said it focussed on bilateral relations.

The British PM, according to Gokhale, understood that it is “important for access to be given to Indians” to the UK, and understood the value that talented Indians bring to the economy and society. This is a key takeaway in the wake of stringent immigration policies followed by the UK government in recent years.

Modi, who congratulated Johnson on his re-election as well as England’s win in the Third Test of the Ashes, conveyed that he would stand by him and was ready to work with him post-Brexit. “A small team will be set up to track the progress on the economic agenda. The principal discussion was about how we can develop the partnership…,” Gokhale said.

Advertising

The two leaders held discussions on G-7, working together in Africa, and climate change. In this context, Modi informed Johnson about the government’s campaign against “marine plastic” and “single-use plastic”.

They discussed issues relevant to the Gulf, and the need to find a new pathway if the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) collapses. This is important since the UK is one of the signatories, and Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif made a sudden appearance at the G-7 Summit on France’s invitation.

According to UK government’s statement: “The leaders agreed to further strengthen our bilateral partnership after Brexit — including by working more closely together to overcome barriers to trade and build on our economic ties.”

“They discussed the environment and agreed on the importance of tackling plastic pollution. The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership on the critical issue of climate change,” the British PM’s office said.