India-UK talks focus on infra, defence

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss held wide-ranging talks on Friday with a focus on infrastructure investment as well as defence and security cooperation.

Truss, who is on a two-day visit to India, also held meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. She is expected to announce a series of tech and infrastructure tie-ups with India to boost both the economies, said a statement by the British High Commission on Truss’ India visit.