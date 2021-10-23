scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 22, 2021
MUST READ

India-UK talks focus on infra, defence

Liz Truss, who is on a two-day visit to India, also held meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
October 23, 2021 2:39:43 am
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during Friday’s meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss held wide-ranging talks on Friday with a focus on infrastructure investment as well as defence and security cooperation.

Truss, who is on a two-day visit to India, also held meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. She is expected to announce a series of tech and infrastructure tie-ups with India to boost both the economies, said a statement by the British High Commission on Truss’ India visit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 22: Latest News

Advertisement