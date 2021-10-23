India-UK talks focus on infra, defence

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss held wide-ranging talks on Friday with a focus on infrastructure investment as well as defence and security cooperation.
Truss, who is on a two-day visit to India, also held meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. She is expected to announce a series of tech and infrastructure tie-ups with India to boost both the economies, said a statement by the British High Commission on Truss’ India visit.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.