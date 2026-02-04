India, UK sign MoU for real-time exchange of criminal records, intelligence

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral security cooperation, India and the United Kingdom signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Criminal Records Sharing (CRS) to facilitate real-time exchange of criminal records, fingerprints, and intelligence between law enforcement agencies of both nations.
A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official said the MoU was signed on December 15, 2025, following which central agencies in India can now access vital data on known offenders, including serious criminals and sex offenders.
In July last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had signed an MoU with the UK National Crime Agency to prevent instances of corruption, serious fraud and organised crime.
Apart from signing an MoU with the UK in December, the Union Cabinet has also approved a proposal to sign a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in criminal matters between India and Nepal. The MoU was inked on December 24, 2025.
