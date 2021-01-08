India-UK flights resume; first plane with 256 passengers lands in Delhi

The last flight from the UK lands in India on December 23. (File Photo)

Weeks after flights between the United Kingdom and India were suspended following the detection of a more infectious strain of the novel coronavirus, air services between the two countries resumed Friday. The first flight carrying 256 passengers from London landed in New Delhi this morning, reported news agency ANI.

The government had suspended flights on December 23. As flights resume in a caliberated manner, for the next two weeks, till January 23, only 15 flights will operate between the two countries.

The incoming flights will land only in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. The government has put out the standard operating procedure for travellers entering India. According to the guidelines, all passengers will have to undergo mandatory self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival and will be kept in isolation if the results are positive.

“It has been decided that flights between India and the UK will resume from January 8, 2021. Operations till January 23 will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted on Twitter last week.

Meanwhile, at least 82 people have tested positive for the new variant of Covid-19 in India so far, the Health Ministry said Friday.