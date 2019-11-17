India extends visa-on-arrival for UAE nationals to 60 days

In a step aimed at strengthening its ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Government of India has decided to extend the duration of the visa-on-arrival available to UAE nationals.

Instead of 30 days, the visa-on-arrival will now be available for 60 days, “with double entry for business, tourism, conference and medical purposes”.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, in a release, said the facility came into effect from November 16, and is aimed at “further strengthening people to people and trade links as well as strategic ties between the two countries”.

The airports where the facility will be available are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad.

However, only those UAE nationals who have earlier obtained an e-Visa or a normal paper visa for India, irrespective whether they have visited India or not, are eligible for visa-on-arrival. Those visiting India for the first time are advised to apply for e-Visa or normal paper Visa, the release said.

The visa-on-arrival facility lets people obtain their visa upon landing at their destination country, instead of having it in hand before they leave their own country. India provides this facility to the citizens of 75 countries, including UAE, and the validity is 30 days from the date of approval.