Flight bookings from India to Dubai open, first flight on July 15

From July 15, Indians will be able to fly to Dubai and they can start booking tickets now. However, only some routes from India will be operational as UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has maintained its status quo on the indefinite suspension of inbound passengers from India until further notice, according to the Khaleej Times.

Travel from India was suspended on April 24 due to the Covid-19 Delta variant which fuelled the second wave of the pandemic. Since then, the decision to remove the suspension of flights has gone through multiple changes and flights were expected to start on July 15.

However, scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

Economy class and First Class tickets on Emirates have already been sold out. While the ticket price for the Emirates Business Class for July 15 is Rs 105,852, the cost of the Vistara Business Class is Rs 45,141 for the 9 pm flight and Rs 79,648 for the 7.30 pm flight. And in Economy, ticket prices are Rs 58,507 and Rs 23,077 in Emirates and Vistara, respectively. The Lufthansa flight costs around Rs 3.9 lakh on July 15, as per the fares on makemytrip.com.

On July 16, the website shows more flight options — Emirates (Rs 39,238), IndiGo (Rs 15,607, Rs 23,587, Rs 19,399), Vistara (Rs 10,902, Rs 16,992 and Rs 19,269), Air India Express (Rs 14,804), Flydubai (Rs 23,404), Spicejet (Rs 46,918), Qatar Airways (Rs 65,369) and Lufthansa (Rs 3,89,690).

From Mumbai on July 15, the Vistara Airline costs Rs 21,776 and Rs 20,507. Indigo Airlines has also opened bookings on their website with fares from Mumbai starting at Rs 21,767 for a connecting flight, and Rs 23,402 for a direct flight on July 16.