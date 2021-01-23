India turned pandemic’s challenge into opportunity: Prakash Javadekar

The minister said over 15 lakh healthcare workers have been inoculated in the first week of the vaccine rollout. (File)

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said India has become a global leader in vaccine manufacturing and successfully turned the pandemic’s challenge into an opportunity.

The minister said over 15 lakh healthcare workers have been inoculated in the first week of the vaccine rollout. “Last year started with coronavirus, this year started with the vaccine. India has become a global leader in vaccine manufacturing and has successfully converted the challenge of the Covid-19 outbreak into an opportunity. Today, wherever I go across the world and say I am from Pune, they say Poonawalla vaccine,” Javadekar said.

The minister was attending the renaming ceremony of Camp Education Society’s high school and junior college where he congratulated the chairman of vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, who was present on the occasion.

He termed the indigenous making of Covid-19 vaccines the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

The school and junior college was renamed after Dr Poonawalla who donated Rs 6 crore to the institute.

Stating that research and innovation are where the future of the country lies, the Union minister said youths need to find solutions and not stop at problems.

“Our new education policy lays a great emphasis on research. Earlier, Pune University and NCL both were in the same vicinity but worked without collaboration. Thanks to the new policy changes, research and academics work together. That’s where real innovation will emerge,” he added.