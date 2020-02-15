Day after Erdogan backs Pakistan on Kashmir, India responds: Don’t interfere in internal affairs

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File Photo) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File Photo)

A day after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his country’s deep love and affection for Pakistan and strongly backed its position on Kashmir, India Saturday asked the Turkish leadership not to interfere in India’s internal affairs and suggested they develop “a proper understanding of the facts”, news agency PTI reported.

It also rejected all references to Jammu and Kashmir made by the Turkish President, saying it was an integral and inalienable part of India. “India rejects all references to Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India,” the MEA said in a statement.

“We call upon the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India’s internal affairs and develop a proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region,” MEA said.

Speaking to MPs at a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament on Friday, Erdogan said, “I would like to convey the greeting of 83 million brothers and sisters in Turkey… Here in Pakistan we never see ourselves as strangers. We feel at home. We are here at home, together with you…

“Today, Pakistan and Turkey’s relations are admirable for others […] The much-envied Turkey-Pakistan brotherhood today, is a true brotherhood, strengthened by history and reinforced by historical events,” Dawn quoted Erdogan as saying.

Erdogan vowed to support his hosts in the face of pressure by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global watchdog for terrorist financing which is currently one step away from blacklisting Pakistan.

“In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision,” he said.

“Despite the resolutions adopted by the UNSC, Kashmir is still besieged and eight million people are stuck in Kashmir. They cannot get out,” he added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Erdogan had earlier discussed the situation in Kashmir during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of UNGA.

