India issues travel advisory as WHO declares Ebola outbreak a public health emergency

A sanitation worker from the Bunia city government sprays chlorine to disinfect the central market, as Ituri province continues to combat an Ebola outbreak, in Bunia, Congo, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (AP Photo)

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a public health emergency, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Sunday issued an advisory, asking Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the affected countries, including South Sudan, until further notice.

However, India has not reported any case of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain so far.

The government has advised Indian citizens residing in or travelling to the affected countries to follow local public health guidelines and maintain precautions, according to a press release.

They should avoid contact with symptomatic persons and seek immediate medical attention in case of fever or related symptoms, the advisory suggested.