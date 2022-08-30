India Top News Live Updates | Daily wagers biggest group among suicide victims in 2021; Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid to Pakistan amidst floods

India Top News: Marking a steady increase since 2014, the share of daily wagers among those who die by suicide in the country has crossed the quarter mark for the first time, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) — one in four of the recorded 1,64,033 suicide victims during 2021 was a daily wage earner. The report — “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India” — shows that daily wage earners remained the largest profession-wise group among suicide victims in 2021, accounting for 42,004 suicides (25.6 per cent).

In his first statement on the floods in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was “saddened” to see the devastation and “hoped for an early restoration of normalcy”. The Indian Express has learnt that discussions are underway at the highest levels on the possibility of extending humanitarian assistance to Pakistan. While no decision has been taken yet, top officials in South Block are learnt to be discussing the options on the table.

According to sources, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor calls for ‘free and fair’ contest for the Congress Chief’s post with ‘several candidates’ in an attempt to put forward a fresh set of ideas and an alternate vision for the party, as it faces its worst electoral and organisational crisis ever. Sources said Tharoor — a signatory to the letter that 23 senior leaders had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 seeking changes in the party’s functioning — has discussed the idea with some of his colleagues and well-wishers, but is yet to take a final call.