Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
India Top News Live Updates | Daily wagers biggest group among suicide victims in 2021; Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid to Pakistan amidst floods

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: August 30, 2022 8:59:26 am
Pakistan floodsDiscussions are underway at the highest levels on the possibility of extending humanitarian assistance to Pakistan. (AP Photo)

India Top News: Marking a steady increase since 2014, the share of daily wagers among those who die by suicide in the country has crossed the quarter mark for the first time, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) — one in four of the recorded 1,64,033 suicide victims during 2021 was a daily wage earner. The report — “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India” — shows that daily wage earners remained the largest profession-wise group among suicide victims in 2021, accounting for 42,004 suicides (25.6 per cent).

In his first statement on the floods in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was “saddened” to see the devastation and “hoped for an early restoration of normalcy”. The Indian Express has learnt that discussions are underway at the highest levels on the possibility of extending humanitarian assistance to Pakistan. While no decision has been taken yet, top officials in South Block are learnt to be discussing the options on the table.

According to sources, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor calls for ‘free and fair’ contest for the Congress Chief’s post with ‘several candidates’ in an attempt to put forward a fresh set of ideas and an alternate vision for the party, as it faces its worst electoral and organisational crisis ever. Sources said Tharoor — a signatory to the letter that 23 senior leaders had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 seeking changes in the party’s functioning — has discussed the idea with some of his colleagues and well-wishers, but is yet to take a final call.

08:59 (IST)30 Aug 2022
Delhi AAP, BJP MLAs accuse each other of corruption, stage separate protests at Assembly premises

The Ruling Aam Aadmi Party's MLAs and opposition legislators from the BJP camped the whole night at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties over allegations of corruption.

While the AAP MLAs are pressing for a probe against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a six-year-old case, the BJP leaders demanded the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

The AAP has accused Saxena of pressuring two of his subordinates to get demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore exchange during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman in 2016. (PTI)

08:44 (IST)30 Aug 2022
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB

Crime against women rose by 15.3 per cent in 2021 from the previous year, according to latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), with 4,28,278 cases registered last year following 3,71,503 cases in 2020.

The NCRB report also shows that the rate of crime against women (number of incidents per 1 lakh population) increased from 56.5 per cent in 2020 to 64.5 per cent in 2021. A majority of these cases (31.8 per cent) fall in the category of “Cruelty by husband or his relatives’’, followed by “Assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty” (20.8 per cent), kidnapping and abduction (17.6 per cent), and rape (7.4 per cent). Read More

08:36 (IST)30 Aug 2022
Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen passes away

Economist Abhijit Sen, a former Planning Commission member and one of the country’s foremost experts on rural economy, died on Monday night. He was 72.

“He suffered a heart attack around 11 PM. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there,” said Dr Pronab Sen, his brother.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Abhijit Sen taught economics at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, and held several important government positions including the chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices. Read More.

08:32 (IST)30 Aug 2022
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

China remains the top overall source of international students to America, but Indians have got almost twice the number of student visas as the Chinese in the first seven months of this year, shows an analysis of non-immigrant visas issued by the US State Department up to July.

The Indian Express scrutinised the monthly visa reports (available on the official website of the Bureau of Consular Affairs) and found that 77,799 Indian students have got F-1 visas between January and July as opposed to 46,145 Chinese students. Read More

Reliance Jio 5G in the 4 metros by Diwali

India’s largest telecom company Reliance Jio on Monday announced the launch of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai by Diwali this year, with an aim to expand and cover the entire country by December 2023.

Adani third richest person in the world

 

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. But the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, this week became the world’s third-richest person.

It’s the first time an Asian person has broken into the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — fellow citizen Mukesh Ambani and China’s Jack Ma never made it that far. With a $137.4 billion fortune, Adani has overtaken France’s Bernard Arnault and now trails just Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos of the US in the ranking.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 08:21:29 am
