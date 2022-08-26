India Top News Live Updates: Disqualify Hemant Soren as MLA over mining lease, EC tells Gov

India Top News Live: In a setback for the JMM-led Jharkhand regime, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday recommended the disqualification of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as MLA under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, The Indian Express has learnt. Sources said the Commission, in its opinion shared with Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, found Soren guilty of misusing his position to allot a stone mining lease to himself last year. The Chief Minister also heads the state’s mining department.

Days before the scheduled arrival of Indian Army Chief, Gen Manoj Pande, to receive the ‘Honorary General’ rank of Nepal Army, Kathmandu has for now stalled the recruitment of Gorkhas in the Indian Army under the ‘Agnipath scheme’, putting a question mark on the future of a practice that began 75 years ago. The practice of Army chiefs of the two countries being the Honorary General of the other side on reciprocal basis is as old as Gorkha recruitment in the Indian Army. Gen Pande’s arrival on September 5 for this purpose coincides with the emerging uncertainty over recruitment of Nepal-domiciled Gorkhas into Indian Army as ‘Agniveers’.

If Renault 18 — a mid-sized sedan that was the initial front-runner to be the launch car for the newly-formed, state-owned Maruti Udyog Ltd — had made the final cut, the fate of India’s largest carmaker, and perhaps the trajectory of the country’s automobile industry, might have been an entirely different story. Market surveys commissioned by a core group of bureaucrats and technocrats that the Centre had entrusted to evaluate international partnership options for the government auto company revealed that Indians wanted a low-cost and fuel-efficient car.