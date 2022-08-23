India Top News Live Updates, August 24: Bihar BJP seeks Nitish apology for entering temple with Muslim minister

A CBI court judge in Asansol, who is hearing the cattle smuggling case, has allegedly received a letter threatening his family members with drug cases if he did not grant bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal. Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in a cattle smuggling case. The Birbhum unit president of TMC had sought bail on August 20, citing poor health.
A former senior Twitter executive has alleged that the Indian government “forced” the social media company to hire one or more individuals who were “government agents” and had access to vast amounts of the platform’s user data, according to a whistleblower disclosure with US regulators. The allegations come amid the company’s legal challenge with the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) over its content blocking orders.
In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), in a first meeting of all three allies after the fall of its government in Maharashtra, reportedly decided on Tuesday that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will contest both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls together. However, a decision on local body polls will be taken based on area-wise inputs, sources said.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would look into a request to take up for urgent hearing, petitions challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. This was said after advocate Aparna Bhat mentioned one of these petitions before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. The plea has been filed by three petitioners, including CPIM(M) leader Subhashini Ali and independent journalist Revati Laul. A second petition has also been filed by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.
Meanwhile, In other news, Hindu gods do not anthropologically come from the upper caste, said JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit while delivering the keynote address at the B R Ambedkar Lecture Series organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Pandit said, “Anthropologically, scientifically… please look at the origins of our gods. No god is a Brahmin. The highest is a Kshatriya. Lord Shiva must be a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe. Because he sits in a cemetery with a snake… they have given him very little clothes also to wear. I don’t think Brahmins can sit in the cemetery. So if you see, clearly, the gods anthropologically do not come from the upper caste. Including Lakshmi, Shakti, all the gods. Or if you take Jagannath, very much a tribal. So, why are we still continuing with this discrimination, which is very, very unhuman.”
At Goilkera, a remote village in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, villagers flocked around British High Commissioner to India Alexander Ellis, and flooded him with complaints ranging from lack of electricity, few teachers in schools to poor implementation of the job-guarantee scheme.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have sought a detailed report from the West Bengal BJP on remarks by its vice-president Dilip Ghosh against the CBI, sources in the party said. The central BJP leadership has sought details of a video that showed Ghosh purportedly speaking against the CBI and the Hindi and English translation of his speech.
With less than four months to go for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress finds itself battling a serious internal crisis as senior central leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned as chairman of the party’s 10-member steering committee for the polls, citing “continuous insults”. In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sharma also spoke about the “multiplicity of committees” and “overlapping of functions”, leaving no clarity for specific roles.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad on Wednesday for medical check-ups, the party said late Tuesday night, hours after it signalled that the schedule for the election of the party president will be announced in a few days.
Sonia will be accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Her unexpected foreign travel for an undisclosed period comes at a time when there is heightened speculation on the election of the next party president. Read more.
With complaints of glitches in the conduct of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the first-ever all-India exam for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Central universities, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is considering making changes for next year’s exam — among them, a reduction in the number of subject combinations on offer and reviewing the number of cities where the exams is held.
In an interview to The Indian Express on Tuesday, NTA chief Vineet Joshi said, “This was the first year of CUET and people were apprehensive that this was yet another entrance test that would push students towards coaching. In this context, we decided not to limit the subject combinations on offer. This eventually led to 45,000+ unique combinations of subjects opted by students appearing for CUET-UG. However, based on suggestions from various academics and students, we are now looking to strike a balance. We might propose a reduction in the basket of subjects that candidates can choose from…,” he said. Read more.
The government has terminated the services of three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers for lapses that led to the firing of a Brahmos missile from a base in Haryana in March this year, which landed in Pakistan near the town of Mian Channu.
A statement issued by the IAF said that deviation from Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) led to the firing of the missile and these three officers have been held responsible for it. According to reports received, the three are of the ranks of Group Capt, Wing Commander, and Squadron Leader. Read More
Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday its media unit will indirectly buy a 29.18 percent stake in New Delhi Television Ltd and launch an open offer for another 26 percent stake in the media house.
In a statement to NSE, Adani Enterprises said: “We hereby inform you that AMNL, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has acquired 100 percent equity stake in VCPL, in accordance with the terms contemplated under the purchase agreement dated 23rd August, 2022 executed between AMNL, Nextwave Televentures Private Limited (“NTPL”), Eminent Networks Private Limited (“ENPL”, collectively with NTPL as “Sellers”) and VCPL.” Read More
The indigenously-developed ship-borne weapon system, Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), was successfully flight tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy off the Chandipur coast in Odisha Tuesday.
Tuesday’s launch of the system was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking an aircraft, which was successfully engaged. VL-SRSAM, jointly designed by three facilities of the DRDO for Indian Naval warships, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets. Read More
While stating that Baba Ramdev has popularised Yoga, Chief Justice NV Ramana heading a Supreme Court bench Tuesday, however, wondered why he should criticise other systems of medicine and added “it is better he must restrain (from) accusing the other systems”.
“He can tell greatness about his system. Why should he accuse all the doctors, allopathy, every system of medicine… Ultimately, we respect him. He popularised Yoga. We all used to go to his programmes and watch Yoga. But he should not criticise the other systems. What is the guarantee that the Ayurveda or whatever system he is following will cure all the diseases? And the type of advertisements, accusing all the doctors, as if they are killers…” the CJI said. Read More
After 10 days of agitation by optometry students of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and an indefinite hunger strike by six students that began on Monday (August 22), the hospital administration has agreed to their demands of providing hostel accommodation to 48 students of the first and second years of the undergraduate course. Optometry is the branch of medicine involved with the study and rectification of defects and abnormalities in the eye and functions related to vision.
How did the strike begin?
The students went on strike on August 13 after one Abhishek Malviya, a first year student of optometry, who was suffering from Covid-19 and swine flu, passed away. The Optometry Students’ Association began a protest, saying Malviya was not provided with an ambulance since he was not a hostel resident, and complaining that with no hostel facilities students have to live in faraway places. (Read More)
The BJP has reacted sharply to Bihar Information and Technology (IT) Minister Mohammed Israil Mansoori accompanying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to Gaya’s Vishnupad temple on Monday. BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur has demanded an apology from the chief minister for “taking along” the minister despite the “full knowledge that entry of non-Hindus is not allowed inside the temple”. The minister, meanwhile, said he was “honoured” to enter the temple.
The temple management committee, however, remained guarded in its reaction. “Though entry of non-Hindus is banned, I am not sure how to react to the situation,” Gajadhar Lal Pathak, secretary of Temple Management Committee of Vishnupad temple, said.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had visited Vishnupad temple along with minister Mansoori while he was on a Gaya tour on Monday to assess preparation of the upcoming ‘Pitrapaksha Mela’. (Read More)
Haryana BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa at the age of 42.
Condoling her death, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, “Received very sad news of the sudden demise of BJP leader Sonali Phogat ji. May God rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense loss.”
The BJP’s district president in Hisar, Capt Bhupender, stated, “She was with some of her associates in Goa. We heard about an hour ago that she suffered a cardiac-arrest and passed away in the wee hours. Certain formalities are being completed there at Goa, after which her body shall be brought to Haryana”. (Read More)
Chief Justice of India C J Ramana Tuesday said he would look into the remission of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, after a plea challenging the direction by the Gujarat High Court was mentioned in his court.
The Gujarat government on August 15 released 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano murder and gangrape case of 2002 under its remission and premature release policy after one of the convicts, Radheshyam Shah, moved the Supreme Court. Shah, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI court in Mumbai in 2008, had completed 15 years and 4 months in jail.
Bilkis was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter Saleha was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district. Bilkis was pregnant at the time. (Read More)
Popular Tamil director N Lingusamy has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment by a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Saidapet on Monday over a cheque fraud case.
The case was filed by a financial firm PVP Capital Limited after a cheque of Rs 1.03 crore given to them by the director bounced. The company filed a case against Lingusamy and his brother Subash Chandra Bose, who run the production company Thirrupathi Brothers.
The production company allegedly took a loan of Rs 1.03 crore from PVP Capital Limited a few years ago for a film titled ‘Enni Yezhu Naal’ that never took off. The finance firm took legal action against the duo over the non-payment of the loan amount. (Read More)
The images of Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, have always been the same. A yellowish-orange sphere is how most of us remember the gas giant from our school textbooks and encyclopedias. However, the new images of Jupiter captured by NASA’s newest James Webb telescope show the planet in a very different avatar.
A greenish blue view of Jupiter can be seen in the latest infrared images of the planet released by NASA. The images show the planet complete with all its signature elements including the giant storms, auroras and regions of extreme temperature. Check out the images below. (Read More)
A large number of people gathered simultaneously outside multiple police stations in the old city of Hyderabad late Monday night, registering a protest, demanding the arrest of BJP MLA T Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad in a video shared on YouTube. Protesters blocked the road outside the city police commissioner’s office in Basheerbagh and stormed into the office of the deputy commissioner of police (south zone).
In a 10.27-minute video, titled ‘Farooqui Ke Aaka Ka Ithihas Suniye’, shared via Shree Ram Channel Telangana late Monday night, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh can be seen speaking on stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and his comedy shows. Without taking names, Singh repeats the comments made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma that spiralled into an international row, leading to her suspension.
The video was released around 10 pm Monday, sparking protests from around midnight, with complaints being lodged against the two-time BJP MLA across the city. An FIR was registered at Dabeerpura police station on Tuesday even as protests continued. (Read More)
In scathing remarks directed at former Indian football chief Praful Patel, the Supreme Court said on Monday that he was “trying to torpedo the tournament” after it was informed that FIFA’s suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) would result in the country losing the right to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for October.
Heading a two-judge bench hearing the application to dissolve the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the daily affairs of AIFF, a visibly upset Justice D Y Chandrachud said, “You tell us that there is an objection and you torpedo the tournament. Mr Praful Patel is trying to torpedo the tournament. You try it also now. We will deal with you.”
He was responding to an assertion from a counsel representing a state association that one or two states may have objections on the appointment of returning officers for the forthcoming elections to the Executive Council of AIFF after the court decided to dissolve the CoA. (Read More)