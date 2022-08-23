India Top News Live Updates, August 24: Bihar BJP seeks Nitish apology for entering temple with Muslim minister

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

A CBI court judge in Asansol, who is hearing the cattle smuggling case, has allegedly received a letter threatening his family members with drug cases if he did not grant bail to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal. Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in a cattle smuggling case. The Birbhum unit president of TMC had sought bail on August 20, citing poor health.

A former senior Twitter executive has alleged that the Indian government “forced” the social media company to hire one or more individuals who were “government agents” and had access to vast amounts of the platform’s user data, according to a whistleblower disclosure with US regulators. The allegations come amid the company’s legal challenge with the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) over its content blocking orders.

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), in a first meeting of all three allies after the fall of its government in Maharashtra, reportedly decided on Tuesday that Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will contest both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls together. However, a decision on local body polls will be taken based on area-wise inputs, sources said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would look into a request to take up for urgent hearing, petitions challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. This was said after advocate Aparna Bhat mentioned one of these petitions before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana. The plea has been filed by three petitioners, including CPIM(M) leader Subhashini Ali and independent journalist Revati Laul. A second petition has also been filed by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

Meanwhile, In other news, Hindu gods do not anthropologically come from the upper caste, said JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit while delivering the keynote address at the B R Ambedkar Lecture Series organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Pandit said, “Anthropologically, scientifically… please look at the origins of our gods. No god is a Brahmin. The highest is a Kshatriya. Lord Shiva must be a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe. Because he sits in a cemetery with a snake… they have given him very little clothes also to wear. I don’t think Brahmins can sit in the cemetery. So if you see, clearly, the gods anthropologically do not come from the upper caste. Including Lakshmi, Shakti, all the gods. Or if you take Jagannath, very much a tribal. So, why are we still continuing with this discrimination, which is very, very unhuman.”

At Goilkera, a remote village in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, villagers flocked around British High Commissioner to India Alexander Ellis, and flooded him with complaints ranging from lack of electricity, few teachers in schools to poor implementation of the job-guarantee scheme.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have sought a detailed report from the West Bengal BJP on remarks by its vice-president Dilip Ghosh against the CBI, sources in the party said. The central BJP leadership has sought details of a video that showed Ghosh purportedly speaking against the CBI and the Hindi and English translation of his speech.

With less than four months to go for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress finds itself battling a serious internal crisis as senior central leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned as chairman of the party’s 10-member steering committee for the polls, citing “continuous insults”. In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sharma also spoke about the “multiplicity of committees” and “overlapping of functions”, leaving no clarity for specific roles.