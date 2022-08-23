India Top News Live Updates, August 23: ‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU Vice Chancellor, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

JNU V-C Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit (File Photo)

India Top News Live: Hindu gods do not anthropologically come from the upper caste, said JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit while delivering the keynote address at the B R Ambedkar Lecture Series organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Pandit said, “Anthropologically, scientifically… please look at the origins of our gods. No god is a Brahmin. The highest is a Kshatriya. Lord Shiva must be a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe. Because he sits in a cemetery with a snake… they have given him very little clothes also to wear. I don’t think Brahmins can sit in the cemetery. So if you see, clearly, the gods anthropologically do not come from the upper caste. Including Lakshmi, Shakti, all the gods. Or if you take Jagannath, very much a tribal. So, why are we still continuing with this discrimination, which is very, very unhuman.”

In Political Pulse, Days after Sonia Gandhi wrote to civil society representatives, inviting them to be part of the Congress’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” — its biggest mass contact programme in recent times — beginning September 7, senior leader Rahul Gandhi Monday met several civil society groups and reiterated the reach-out message. Among those who attended the meeting were Aruna Roy and Yogendra Yadav. In Gujarat, a week after the Gujarat government released 11 convicts serving life sentence in the Bilkis Bano case, several Muslim families from Randhikpur (Singwad) have started leaving their homes and have taken shelter in Rahi-mabad Relief Colony of Devgarh Baria taluka in Dahod district, where Bilkis has been living since 2017.