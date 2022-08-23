scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Live now

India Top News Live Updates, August 23: ‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU Vice Chancellor, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

Top news live, Top India news updates, August 23: The JNU VC said that the “Manusmriti” has categorised all women as “shudras”, which is “extraordinarily regressive”.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | August 23, 2022 7:52:27 am
JNU V-C Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit (File Photo)

India Top News Live: Hindu gods do not anthropologically come from the upper caste, said JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit while delivering the keynote address at the B R Ambedkar Lecture Series organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Pandit said, “Anthropologically, scientifically… please look at the origins of our gods. No god is a Brahmin. The highest is a Kshatriya. Lord Shiva must be a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe. Because he sits in a cemetery with a snake… they have given him very little clothes also to wear. I don’t think Brahmins can sit in the cemetery. So if you see, clearly, the gods anthropologically do not come from the upper caste. Including Lakshmi, Shakti, all the gods. Or if you take Jagannath, very much a tribal. So, why are we still continuing with this discrimination, which is very, very unhuman.”

In Political Pulse, Days after Sonia Gandhi wrote to civil society representatives, inviting them to be part of the Congress’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” — its biggest mass contact programme in recent times — beginning September 7, senior leader Rahul Gandhi Monday met several civil society groups and reiterated the reach-out message. Among those who attended the meeting were Aruna Roy and Yogendra Yadav.

In Gujarat, a week after the Gujarat government released 11 convicts serving life sentence in the Bilkis Bano case, several Muslim families from Randhikpur (Singwad) have started leaving their homes and have taken shelter in Rahi-mabad Relief Colony of Devgarh Baria taluka in Dahod district, where Bilkis has been living since 2017.

Live Blog

‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU Vice Chancellor, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti; Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of Congress’s ‘Bharat yatra’; Follow for top news updates.

At Goilkera, a remote village in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, villagers flocked around British High Commissioner to India Alexander Ellis, and flooded him with complaints ranging from lack of electricity, few teachers in schools to poor implementation of the job-guarantee scheme.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have sought a detailed report from the West Bengal BJP on remarks by its vice-president Dilip Ghosh against the CBI, sources in the party said. The central BJP leadership has sought details of a video that showed Ghosh purportedly speaking against the CBI and the Hindi and English translation of his speech.

With less than four months to go for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress finds itself battling a serious internal crisis as senior central leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned as chairman of the party’s 10-member steering committee for the polls, citing “continuous insults”. In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sharma also spoke about the “multiplicity of committees” and “overlapping of functions”, leaving no clarity for specific roles.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:52:27 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.