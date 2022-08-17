scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Live now

India Top News Live, August 17: Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone; Chinese spy ship docked in Sri Lanka sparks concern

India Top News Live, August 17: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Valley; Bilkis Bano’s kin on release of 11 convicts; turmoil in Indian sports; and more

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 17, 2022 10:39:04 am
Bilkis Bano at a press conference. (Express File photo: Anil Sharma/File)

India Top News Live, August 17: Eleven convicts serving life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case from the 2002 Gujarat riots were freed from the Godhra sub-jail on Monday after a state government panel approved their application for remission of sentence, according to senior officials. A day later, when contacted by The Indian Express, Bilkis said: “Please leave me alone… I have offered duas (prayers) for the soul of my daughter Saleha”.

As the Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship Yuan Wang 5 arrived Tuesday morning at Hambantota port, a strategically important deep sea port in southern Sri Lanka, Tuesday, China said the activities of its vessel will not affect the security of any country and should not be “obstructed” by any “third party” – a reference to India and its security concerns. Asked about Delhi’s concerns and the delay in the visit of the Chinese ship, Qi Zhenhong, Beijing’s envoy in Sri Lanka, who was present at the Hambantota port during the ship’s arrival, told reporters, “I don’t know, you should ask the Indian friends… I don’t know. Maybe this is life.”

Militants lobbed grenades and escaped security forces’ cordon in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kutpora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, they said.During the operation, militants lobbed grenades at the search party and the fire was retaliated. However, the militants escaped due to darkness, a police spokesman said.

Live Blog

India Top News Live, August 17: Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone; Chinese spy ship docked in Sri Lanka sparks concern

10:39 (IST)17 Aug 2022
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed positive ID

THE DELHI Police, which has used facial recognition technology to identify those accused in major clashes that have taken place in the capital over the past two years, considered a match to be “positive” if there was an accuracy rate of 80 per cent, according to records obtained by digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) under the Right To Information (RTI) Act.

The records, shared under two RTI requests and reviewed by The Indian Express, throw light for the first time on how the Delhi Police uses facial recognition matches during investigations.

Facial recognition technology essentially maps, analyses and confirms the identity of a face in a photograph or video, typically using computer-generated filters to transform images into numerical expressions that can be compared. The key parameters include distance between the eyes and that from forehead to chin. Read more. 

10:38 (IST)17 Aug 2022
Bihar Cabinet decoded: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11

The swearing-in of 31 ministers in Bihar on Tuesday reflects the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) attempt at implementing its “MY (Muslim-Yadav)-plus” strategy while the Janata Dal (United) has stuck to its reliable OBC-EBC-Dalit-Upper caste combination.

Of the 31 ministers in the new Nitish Kumar-led Council of Ministers, 16 are from the RJD, 11 are from the JD(U) — all from the previous administration retained — two belong to the Congress, one is from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and one is an Independent MLA. The Bihar government can have a maximum of 36 ministers, including the chief minister and the deputy CM, but now has 33.

While, as expected, the chief minister retained the home ministry, the JD(U) also took control of the finance ministry. By entrusting Vijay Kumar Choudhary with the key portfolio, Nitish Kumar has marked him out as the most important leader in the party after him at the moment. Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the Yadav face in Nitish’s camp, has to make do with the Energy portfolio that he already held. Read more. 

10:37 (IST)17 Aug 2022
Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Visiting a bakery, coffee shop or movie theatre seemed like a far-fetched idea for 74-year-old Prithwis Datta, who lives alone in Mumbai.

However, over the last six months, these outings have become a part of his life, thanks to a “grandpal”, who got introduced to him through Goodfellows, a start-up that helps senior citizens find empathetic young companions.

Based on the idea of making grandpals by nurturing fulfilling friendships between young graduates and senior citizens – through a fellowship aimed at providing meaningful companionship to senior citizens who live alone – the Goodfellows start-up was launched in Mumbai on Monday by Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

The start-up has been founded by Shantanu Naidu, a close mentee of Tata and a general manager in his office. Tata has even provided seed capital for the start-up.

Ratan Tata with senior citizens during the launch of the start-up in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

2002 rape and murder: Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone, husband ‘numb’

FOR SEVERAL MINUTES late on Monday evening, Bilkis Bano could not believe that the 11 convicts had walked free — she first broke into tears and then went silent, her husband Yakub Rasool told The Indian Express.

A day later, when contacted by The Indian Express, Bilkis said: “Please leave me alone… I have offered duas (prayers) for the soul of my daughter Saleha”.

“We have been left numb, shocked and shaken,” said Rasool after a Gujarat panel granted remission of sentence to the 11 convicts who were jailed for life in 2008 for gangraping Bilkis and killing 14 of her family members, including her three-year-old daughter, during the 2002 riots.

“The battle we fought for so many years has been wrapped up in one moment. A sentence of life imprisonment given by the court has been curtailed in such a manner… We had never even heard of the word ‘remission’. We didn’t even know that such a process exists,” Rasool told The Indian Express over phone from their home at Devgadh Baria in Dahod.

Ghulam Nabi Azad declines post of Congress campaign panel chief in J&K

Hours after he was appointed chairman of the Congress’s campaign committee and a member of political affairs committee in the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday declined both posts, leaving the party red-faced.

Azad, a leader close to him said, felt insulted and humiliated.

“He is a member of the political affairs committee headed by (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi. It is strange to include him in a similar committee in a state (UT) as a member. These are mindless decisions,” a leader said.

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Visiting a bakery, coffee shop or movie theatre seemed like a far-fetched idea for 74-year-old Prithwis Datta, who lives alone in Mumbai. However, over the last six months, these outings have become a part of his life, thanks to a “grandpal”, who got introduced to him through Goodfellows, a start-up that helps senior citizens find empathetic young companions.

Based on the idea of making grandpals by nurturing fulfilling friendships between young graduates and senior citizens – through a fellowship aimed at providing meaningful companionship to senior citizens who live alone – the Goodfellows start-up was launched in Mumbai on Monday by Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

The start-up has been founded by Shantanu Naidu, a close mentee of Tata and a general manager in his office. Tata has even provided seed capital for the start-up.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 10:36:07 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.