India Top News Briefing Live, August 18: After inflation target breach, RBI committee to draft report for govt

India Top News Briefing Live: The Reserve Bank of India will call a special meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) after October 12 to discuss a report it will have to submit to the Union government explaining the reasons for the average retail inflation remaining above the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters. Notably, in eight years, this will be the first time the RBI would have let retail inflation slip beyond the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for three straight quarters.
In an interview with The Indian Express, over a year after the Taliban regime took over in Afghanistan, the country’s former President, Hamid Karzai, said that he had urged Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon not to leave. “There was no reason for India to leave, I am glad they are coming back. I’ve been urging Indian government leaders to re-open the embassy,” he said. Karzai, who studied in India from 1979-1983, said Delhi must, “on priority”, reissue visas to Afghan students who were studying in India, and have not been able to return.
In our opinion section today, Bina Agarwal writes on the long road ahead for women at home and at the workplace: “We have a long way to travel from an Independence Day speech about respecting women, delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to creating decent jobs and respectful workspaces for them. That is where the demographic dividend really lies.”
Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a short break from work to be on a spiritual journey — he went to climb the Sabarimala for a darshan of Lord Ayyappa.
Chandrasekhar, who has been visiting the shrine in Kerala for 25 years — he missed it in the last two years due to the pandemic — made the trek on Thursday. The 58-year-old Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said he took an hour and 30 minutes to complete the climb.
Although the minister was there for his annual prayers, devotees did not leave him without clicking mandatory selfies with him. Read more.