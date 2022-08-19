scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022
Live now

India Top News Briefing Live, August 18: After inflation target breach, RBI committee to draft report for govt

India Top News Briefing Live, August 18: Former Afghanistan President glad Indian envoy is returning to Kabul; split over Lord Curzon gate in Bengal; an Indian blockchain platform; and more.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: August 19, 2022 8:07:20 am
CPI inflationWhile the RBI will be fully informed about retail inflation for all three quarters only by October 12, the CPI-based inflation is expected to remain above the 6 per cent upper limit in the July-September quarter too. (PTI)

India Top News Briefing Live: The Reserve Bank of India will call a special meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) after October 12 to discuss a report it will have to submit to the Union government explaining the reasons for the average retail inflation remaining above the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters. Notably, in eight years, this will be the first time the RBI would have let retail inflation slip beyond the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for three straight quarters.

In an interview with The Indian Express, over a year after the Taliban regime took over in Afghanistan, the country’s former President,  Hamid Karzai, said that he had urged Indian Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon not to leave. “There was no reason for India to leave, I am glad they are coming back. I’ve been urging Indian government leaders to re-open the embassy,” he said. Karzai, who studied in India from 1979-1983, said Delhi must, “on priority”, reissue visas to Afghan students who were studying in India, and have not been able to return. 

In our opinion section today, Bina Agarwal writes on the long road ahead for women at home and at the workplace: “We have a long way to travel from an Independence Day speech about respecting women, delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort, to creating decent jobs and respectful workspaces for them. That is where the demographic dividend really lies.”

 

Live Blog

India Top News Briefing Live, August 18: After inflation target breach, RBI committee to draft report for govt

08:07 (IST)19 Aug 2022
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a short break from work to be on a spiritual journey — he went to climb the Sabarimala for a darshan of Lord Ayyappa.

Chandrasekhar, who has been visiting the shrine in Kerala for 25 years — he missed it in the last two years due to the pandemic — made the trek on Thursday. The 58-year-old Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said he took an hour and 30 minutes to complete the climb.

Although the minister was there for his annual prayers, devotees did not leave him without clicking mandatory selfies with him. Read more. 

Omicron, Bengaluru Meanwhile, 19 Covid clusters were found in the Mahadevapura zone of Bengaluru and two in the West zone of the city.

Surat: Locals wade through a waterlogged street following incessant monsoon rainfall, in Surat, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

There is an old saying: “Building the road is the first step to becoming prosperous”. In recent years, India has made a significant effort to become a digital society by building a large citizen-scale digital public infrastructure. The Government of India and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have been promoting simplification and transparency to increase the speed of interaction between individuals, markets, and the government. With the commencement of the Digital India mission in 2015, our payments, provident fund, passports, driving licences, crossing tolls, and checking land records all have been transformed with modular applications built on Aadhaar, UPI, and the India Stack.

Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a short break from work to be on a spiritual journey — he went to climb the Sabarimala for a darshan of Lord Ayyappa. Chandrasekhar, who has been visiting the shrine in Kerala for 25 years — he missed it in the last two years due to the pandemic — made the trek on Thursday.

The 58-year-old Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology said he took an hour and 30 minutes to complete the climb. Although the minister was there for his annual prayers, devotees did not leave him without clicking mandatory selfies with him.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 08:06:15 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.