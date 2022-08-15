India Top News Live, August 15: 74 days is not a limitation, says India’s next CJI U U Lalit

scorecardresearch
uu lalitJustice Uday Umesh Lalit is set to take over as the Chief Justice of India on August 27. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

India Top News Live:  Set to take over as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said he didn’t see his short tenure of 74 days as a “limitation” but an “opportunity” to put in place a set of “healthy practices” which, he hoped, would get broad acceptance and be followed by future generations including his successor.

In other news, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan has asked India to complete the development projects it had started in that country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Sunday. “We are hopeful that with the upgrading of the diplomatic mission, we will move forward from the humanitarian aspect to development aspects. And in that area, our priority that we’ve also conveyed to the Indian side is that of the completion of some of the incomplete projects that India has done, as a first step,” Balkhi said in an interview with The Indian Express — a day before the first anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, in the case of a Dalit boy’s death in Rajasthan, his family has alleged that after the incident, they were asked by the Rajputs of their village — the community to which the accused, Chail Singh, belonged — to arrive at a compromise and not go to the police. “The teacher gave us Rs 1.5 lakh in two instalments and said he was ready to pay another lakh for Indra’s treatment,” said Kishore Kumar Meghwal, the boy’s uncle and the complainant in the case.

08:38 (IST)15 Aug 2022
Taliban: Asked India to complete its development projects in Afghanistan

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has asked India to complete the development projects it had started in that country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Sunday.

“We are hopeful that with the upgrading of the diplomatic mission, we will move forward from the humanitarian aspect to development aspects. And in that area, our priority that we’ve also conveyed to the Indian side is that of the completion of some of the incomplete projects that India has done, as a first step,” Balkhi said in an interview with The Indian Express — a day before the first anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

August 15 has been declared a holiday but celebrations by the Taliban regime will be low-key, restricted to an official media event. The main events may take place on September 1, the day the last foreign troops left Afghanistan last year. Read more here

08:30 (IST)15 Aug 2022
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, stakeholders have a right to comment’

A fortnight before he takes over as Chief Justice of India for a term of 74 days, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit spoke to ANANTHAKRISHNAN G and APURVA VISHWANATH on a range of issues: the perception that lower courts don’t take the cue from the highest court to the inordinate delay in hearing key cases and the need for reforms, including at least one Constitution bench sitting through the year. Read the interview here.

08:28 (IST)15 Aug 2022
Dalit boy’s death: Teacher tried to buy family’s silence

For 24 days, the family of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan’s Jalore district took him from one hospital to another before the child breathed his last at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Saturday.

The FIR in the case, registered on Saturday after Indra Kumar Meghwal’s death, says that on July 20, the child was beaten up by his upper-caste teacher for allegedly drinking water from a pot meant for the teacher.

The accused, Chail Singh, 40, ran a private school in Jalore’s Surana village where the child was a Class 3 student. While Singh owned the school and also taught there, he lived in a village around 30-40 km away. Singh was arrested on Saturday.

The child’s family members claim that after the incident, they were asked by the Rajputs of their village — the community to which Singh belonged — to arrive at a compromise and not go to the police. Read the full report here

08:27 (IST)15 Aug 2022
India top news live updates

Hi!

Stay tuned as we bring you the top news from India.

A statue of Jhalkari Bai; Shaheed Udham Singh. (Photo:Wikimedia Commons)

Udham Singh’s English wife and other stories: What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

“Did you know Udham Singhji was married to an Englishwoman for over a decade? When he went to London’s Caxton Hall to assassinate Michael O’Dwyer, the entry pass was in his wife’s name. An Indian would not have been allowed in, you see. He never told his wife about his true maksad (aim). It was only when he was jailed after the killing and she came to meet him that he told her everything. For him, his duty to India was above all bonds,” Karnail Singh Kamboj, 63, said over the phone.

When told that no record of this wife exists in history books, he was unfazed. “Yes, a lot of things about Shaheed Udham Singh never made it to history books. These stories were narrated to us by our buzurg (elderly), I belong to Udham Singh’s family.”

Freedom fighter Udham Singh’s parents and brother had died when he was a child. He left behind no children. According to Kamboj, his ancestors had the same gotra and khaandan (extended family) as Udham.

On August 8, Kamboj was in New Delhi to attend a seminar organised by the Department of Commerce of Delhi University and the Social Studies Foundation. The seminar, to mark 75 years of Indian Independence, focused on the role of the oppressed castes in the freedom struggle, and had invited the descendants of some such freedom fighters.

Among the attendants, apart from Kamboj, were Swati Kumar, the granddaughter of former defence minister Jagjivan Ram, Tulsi Ram, the fifth-generation descendant of Gangu Baba, who participated in the Revolt of 1857, and Meena Devi, granddaughter of Nandlal Kangra, who fought in the Azad Hind Fauj.

At the seminar, speakers argued that if one were to start naming freedom fighters one remembers, very few Dalit names would come up. While any mass movement in India has to have significant participation of the lower castes, history has been cavalier with them, not giving them the space they deserve.

