India Top News Live, August 15: 74 days is not a limitation, says India’s next CJI U U Lalit

India Top News Live: Set to take over as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said he didn’t see his short tenure of 74 days as a “limitation” but an “opportunity” to put in place a set of “healthy practices” which, he hoped, would get broad acceptance and be followed by future generations including his successor.

In other news, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan has asked India to complete the development projects it had started in that country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Sunday. “We are hopeful that with the upgrading of the diplomatic mission, we will move forward from the humanitarian aspect to development aspects. And in that area, our priority that we’ve also conveyed to the Indian side is that of the completion of some of the incomplete projects that India has done, as a first step,” Balkhi said in an interview with The Indian Express — a day before the first anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, in the case of a Dalit boy’s death in Rajasthan, his family has alleged that after the incident, they were asked by the Rajputs of their village — the community to which the accused, Chail Singh, belonged — to arrive at a compromise and not go to the police. “The teacher gave us Rs 1.5 lakh in two instalments and said he was ready to pay another lakh for Indra’s treatment,” said Kishore Kumar Meghwal, the boy’s uncle and the complainant in the case.