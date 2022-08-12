India Top News Live: Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in J&K; on flight to Kabul, homecoming stories a year after takeover

India Top News Live: A migrant labourer was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora area on Thursday night, the police said. The labourer, identified as Mohd Amrez, hailed from Madhepura in Bihar and was working at Soadnara in Bandipora. After being shot, Mohd Amrez was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
Meanwhile, students returning home, a doctor on leave from her hospital in New Delhi to visit her ailing mother, a man who managed to get a medical visa and was going back home after his treatment, a cloth of aid workers — these are some of the 90 or so travellers returning to Afghanistan aboard the A343 Kam Air flight that departed from New Delhi on Thursday afternoon. The plane to Kabul offered a small glimpse into New Delhi’s tentative efforts to build a relationship with the Taliban, without recognising the regime.
In other news, a drought is looming over Jharkhand this year. The state’s Agriculture Department has launched a statewide survey to “understand the depth of the drought” and the condition of farmers. “Every three years it is the same problem, and then there is a food crisis,” said Mahato, the Bokaro farmer. At the fields, there is already fear of farmers falling into debt traps.
Lower-than-expected United States inflation data at 8.5 per cent in July, down from the 9.1 per cent of June, has generally boosted investor sentiment around the world. Indian markets were already drawing comfort from softening crude oil prices and overall inflation, and were on the rise.
However, experts say that inflation remains a concern, and central banks may continue to raise rates — which could impact demand and the margins and share prices of companies. They, therefore, call for a step-by-step deployment in equities. US numbers boost As US inflation cooled in July, equity markets witnessed a relief rally.
The Dow Jones Industrial in the US rose 1.6 per cent to close at 33,309 on Wednesday, and Asian markets traded strong on Thursday — with the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and Shanghai Composite in China rising 2.4 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. Markets in Europe traded flat on Thursday. Read more.
THE A343 Kam Air flight that departed New Delhi Thursday afternoon carried a motley group of passengers, but not enough to fill even half the 300-seater.
Among the 90 or so travellers: Afghan students returning home; a doctor on leave from her hospital in New Delhi to visit her ailing mother and hoping to return to India after a month; a man who had managed to get a medical visa and was returning home after his treatment; a clutch of aid workers, mostly Indian, working at the UN and other humanitarian organisations based in Kabul.
Also, an Indian professional who had departed from Kabul on the Indian Air Force plane on August 17 last year and was returning to “assess” the situation. Plus an MEA delegation that was met on the tarmac by some officials of the Taliban regime.
Scheduled to take off at 1 pm, the flight left two and half hours late because a massive amount of cargo had to be loaded. It was being sent by the government. Weary of questions about the delay, airlines ground staff hazarded the guess it could be a consignment of humanitarian aid for Afghanistan — food and medicines. Read more.
