India Top News Live: Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in J&K; on flight to Kabul, homecoming stories a year after takeover

India Top News Live: A migrant labourer was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora area on Thursday night, the police said. The labourer, identified as Mohd Amrez, hailed from Madhepura in Bihar and was working at Soadnara in Bandipora. After being shot, Mohd Amrez was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, students returning home, a doctor on leave from her hospital in New Delhi to visit her ailing mother, a man who managed to get a medical visa and was going back home after his treatment, a cloth of aid workers — these are some of the 90 or so travellers returning to Afghanistan aboard the A343 Kam Air flight that departed from New Delhi on Thursday afternoon. The plane to Kabul offered a small glimpse into New Delhi’s tentative efforts to build a relationship with the Taliban, without recognising the regime.

In other news, a drought is looming over Jharkhand this year. The state’s Agriculture Department has launched a statewide survey to “understand the depth of the drought” and the condition of farmers. “Every three years it is the same problem, and then there is a food crisis,” said Mahato, the Bokaro farmer. At the fields, there is already fear of farmers falling into debt traps.