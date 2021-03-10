India to supply Covid vaccines to Pakistan

Pakistan’s drug regulator, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, had approved Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in January this year. This was the first Covid-19 vaccine to be granted approval.

INDIA will supply made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan through the Covax facility, which is the global alliance for supplying vaccines across the world, sources said on Tuesday.

They said Pakistan will get the vaccines under the global facility. The quantum has not yet been arrived at, and it could take some more time before the logistics and the approvals come through. But, it will go directly from India to Pakistan.

India has supplied vaccines at least 65 countries so far under three categories – under Covax, in the form of grant (free of cost) and through commercial sales.

The thinking in Islamabad is that it can get the vaccine through the Covax facility. Covax is an alliance set up by Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and WHO in April last year.

A source had told The Indian Express that one of the vaccine manufacturers in India has reached out to the Pakistan government to supply vaccines in the past few months. While bilateral trade between India and Pakistan has been adversely impacted with the deterioration in ties in 2019, the supply of “life-saving medicines” is exempt.

No shortage of vaccines: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told states that there is no shortage of vaccine doses in any state and directed them to register and activate all private facilities for Covid-19 vaccination drive. Dr P K Misra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, chaired a high-level meeting to review the status and progress of vaccination across states. During the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba told chief secretaries to ramp up the vaccination drive and prepare a detailed road map on inoculation for the next three months.

Tuesday’s meeting came in the backdrop of India administering more than 20 lakh doses (on Monday) in a single day, the highest reported so far.

“It was reiterated that there is no shortage of vaccine doses in any State and UT,” the ministry said in a statement. ENS