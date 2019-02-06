India to soon send draft of Kartarpur Sahib agreement to Pakistan

The government will soon send a draft to Pakistan for finalisation of an agreement between New Delhi and Islamabad on the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

The breezeway will facilitate easy passage of Sikh pilgrims to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, officials said.

A decision was taken to fast-track implementation of the corridor project at a meeting on Tuesday, officials said. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and attended, among others, by Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria and Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh.

“India will send within a month the draft of the agreement to be signed with Pakistan for the Kartarpur corridor. We hope the modalities will be completed soon,” Singh told the media after the hour-long meeting.

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located on the banks of the Ravi river, about 3 or 4 km from the international border, in Pakistan. Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, had established the gurdwara in 1522; he had spent more than 18 years in Kartarpur.

India has already communicated to Pakistan the coordinates of Zero Point for the corridor’s opening, a Home Ministry official said.

Land acquisition for the highway and the integrated check post (ICP) were discussed in the meeting. It was informed that the preliminary notification for land acquisition for the highway has already been issued, and the notification to acquire land for the ICP will be issued on Wednesday.

The Punjab government has assured that the land required will be made available for both projects by mid-March, the MHA official said.

Possession of land to begin preliminary work will be made available to the NHAI and the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and a detailed plan of the ICP is expected to be finalised within the next few days, it was informed.

The Punjab Chief Secretary said the process of land acquisition is at the second stage.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had laid the foundation stone of Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib Corridor (up to the international border) at an event in Mann village, in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, on November 26, 2018. Two days later, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone for the 4-km corridor, expected to be completed by 2019.

The much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur — the final resting place of Guru Nanak — with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, and facilitate visa-free movement of Sikh pilgrims from India to visit Kartarpur Sahib.