Friday, Jan 13, 2023

India to set up Global South Center of Excellence, says PM Modi

Essential medical supplies project among other initiatives

Narendra Modi, Voice of Global South summit, Global South Center of Excellence, Indian Express, India news, current affairsPrime Minister Narendra Modi

UNDERLINING THAT India’s approach in its development partnerships has been “consultative, outcome oriented, demand driven, people-centric, and respectful of the sovereignty of partner countries”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a Global South Center of Excellence, a Global South Science & Technology initiative, a project to provide essential medical supplies and Global South Scholarships for students in developing countries.

The slew of announcements came at the virtual summit on Voice of Global South, which was hosted by India.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Voice of Global South summit, the Prime Minister said, “I firmly believe that countries of the Global South have a lot to learn from each other’s development experiences.”

Announcing that India will establish a Global South Center of Excellence, he said this institution will undertake research on development solutions or best-practices of any of these countries, which can be scaled and implemented in other members of the Global South.

“As an example, the digital public goods developed by India in fields like electronic-payments, health, education, or e-governance, can be useful for many other developing countries,” he said.

Stressing that India has made great strides in areas like space technology and nuclear energy, he said, “We will launch a Global South Science & Technology initiative to share our expertise with other developing nations.”

“During the Covid pandemic, India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative supplied made-in-India vaccines to over a 100 nations. I would now like to announce a new Aarogya Maitri project under which India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crisis,” he said.

“For synergising our diplomatic voice, I propose a Global-South Young Diplomats Forum, to connect youthful officers of our foreign ministries,” he announced. “India will also institute Global-South Scholarships for students from developing countries to pursue higher education in India.”

Over the past two days, this summit has seen the participation of more than 120 developing countries, the largest-ever virtual gathering of the Global South, the Prime Minister said.

“The last three years have been difficult, especially for us developing nations. The challenges of the Covid pandemic, rising prices of fuel, fertilizer and foodgrains, and increasing geo-political tensions have impacted our development efforts.”

He said that while they appreciate the principle of globalisation, and India’s philosophy has always seen the world as one family, “developing countries desire a globalization that does not create climate crisis or debt crisis”.

“We want a globalisation that does not lead to unequal distribution of vaccines or over-concentrated global supply chains. We want a globalisation that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole. In short, we want a human-centric globalisation,” he said. “We developing countries are also concerned about the increasing fragmentation of the international landscape. These geopolitical tensions distract us from focusing on our development priorities,” he said.

