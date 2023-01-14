India to raise priorities of Global South: Mandaviya

INDIA WOULD raise the priorities of the Global South at the G20 summit, which will be hosted by India, and other international forums, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Mandaviya, who chaired the Health Ministers’ virtual session at the Voice of Global South Summit, emphasised on the need for coming together to build resilient health systems “that can prevent, prepare for, and respond to future health-related challenges, while maintaining essential health services”.

This is significant as India during the first wave of the Covid pandemic had to suspend routine services to take care of those with Covid-19. Talking of the Covid journey, he said that India has already administered over 2.2 billion doses of vaccines, with over 90% of the population over the age of 12 years already having received two doses of the vaccine. He said another 220 million precautionary doses have also been administered.

“India’s experience has reinforced the fact that capacity building of healthcare workers at various levels of governance, coupled with harnessing digital technology is the way forward,” he said.

Keeping this in mind, he said, India had offered its vaccine management platform CoWIN free to any country interested and the WHO through its C-TAP initiative as a digital public good.

Mandaviya also spoke of India’s efforts in providing training of healthcare workers for Covid testing, clinical practices, and vaccine development and delivery.