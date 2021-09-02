India to participate in military exercise in Russia; Pakistan, China observers

A 200-strong Indian Army contingent will participate in a multi-nation military exercise in Russia from September 3 to September 16. ‘Exercise ZAPAD 2021’ will see the participation of a dozen nations, including Pakistan and China, who are participating as observers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Army said that ZAPAD 2021 is “one of the theatre level exercises of the Russian Armed Forces and will focus primarily on operations against terrorists”. The statement mentioned that over a dozen countries from the Eurasian and south Asian regions will participate.

A group of the Naga Battalion will participate, the Army said, adding that it will feature an all-arms combined task force. “The exercise aims to enhance military and strategic ties amongst the participating nations…”