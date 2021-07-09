India to OIC: Don’t let ‘vested interests’ subvert platform

In a meeting with Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ausaf Sayeed, OIC secretary-general Yousef Al-Othaimeen also asked about the possibility of a meeting between India and Pakistan.

INDIA ON Thursday called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to not allow “vested interests” such as Pakistan to “subvert” the grouping’s platform for anti-India propaganda through biased and one-sided resolutions.

The strong comments by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came in response to the OIC secretary-general proposing to send a delegation to Jammu and Kashmir in line with relevant resolutions by the grouping’s council of foreign ministers.

“During the meeting, a wide range of issues were discussed. Our ambassador conveyed the need to correct some of the misperceptions about India that are perpetrated by vested interests in the OIC,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. “Further, the OIC should be watchful that their platform is not subverted by these vested interests for comments on internal affairs of India or for anti-India propaganda through biased and one-sided resolutions,” he said.