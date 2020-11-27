India to offer incentives for solar modules: PM Modi

PM Modi was addressing the third edition of RE-Invest, an annual renewable energy investor meet. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@narendramodi)

Demand for domestic solar cells and modules will grow to around 36 giga-watt (GW) in the next three years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, underscoring the need for India to be a global manufacturing hub for renewable energy. Incentives would be given for local production of these products, he said.

Modi said, as per a PTI report after the success of Production Linked Incentives in electronics manufacturing, “we have decided to give similar incentives to high-efficiency solar modules”. He was addressing the third edition of RE-Invest, an annual renewable energy investor meet.

–FE with PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd