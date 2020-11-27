scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Top news

India to offer incentives for solar modules: PM Modi

Modi said, as per a PTI report after the success of Production Linked Incentives in electronics manufacturing, “we have decided to give similar incentives to high-efficiency solar modules”.

New Delhi | November 27, 2020 4:58:19 am
Constitution Day, PM Modi Constitution Day, Modi Constitution Day speech, All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, speakers conference Gujarat, Know Your Constitution, PM Modi constitution, indian expressPM Modi was addressing the third edition of RE-Invest, an annual renewable energy investor meet. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter/@narendramodi)

Demand for domestic solar cells and modules will grow to around 36 giga-watt (GW) in the next three years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, underscoring the need for India to be a global manufacturing hub for renewable energy. Incentives would be given for local production of these products, he said.

Modi said, as per a PTI report after the success of Production Linked Incentives in electronics manufacturing, “we have decided to give similar incentives to high-efficiency solar modules”. He was addressing the third edition of RE-Invest, an annual renewable energy investor meet.

–FE with PTI

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 26: Latest News

Advertisement