India to observe US sanctions on Iranian oil, will buy from other oil producing nations

India said Tuesday it will buy crude oil from other major oil producing countries in view of the United States’ decision this week to end waivers that allowed it to buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions.

Advertising

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said the government would continue to work with partner nations, including the United States, to find ways to protect India’s energy and economic security interests.

India bought 23.6 million tons of Iranian oil in the financial year ending in March 2019, said Y.K Baweja, Petroleum Ministry spokesman. He did not give details of India’s plans after the U.S. waiver ends on May 2.

Also Read: US ends waiver for Iran oil, India second biggest buyer after China

Advertising

Iran was the third largest oil supplier for India after Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Imports account for more than 80 per cent of India’s oil needs.

In November, the US granted a six-month waiver to India and seven other countries to continue importing oil from Iran. Washington decided to eliminate all Iranian oil revenue, which it says funds destabilising activity throughout the Middle East and beyond.

The sanctions would choke off more than $50 billion a year in Iranian income, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Washington on Monday.