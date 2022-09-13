scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

India to host G-20 summit in New Delhi in 2023

The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world's major economies.

PM Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in 2021. (File)

India is scheduled to host the G-20 summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement Tuesday. Under its presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G-20 meetings across the country, beginning December 2022, the Ministry added.

The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

President Draupadi Murmu had said last week that multilateral cooperation in the G-20 should be based on the principles of inclusion, flexibility, and diversity. She expressed confidence that during India’s presidency, the G-20 Forum will move forward with an aspiration to make efforts to further strengthen multilateralism and global governance, in the direction of building a peaceful, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:45:31 am
