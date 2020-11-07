India to help other nations with Covid vaccine supply

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration. (Reuters)

India on Friday conveyed to a host of other nations that it will deploy its vaccine production capabilities to help them battle the Covid-19 crisis.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla made the statement during an interaction with ambassadors and high commissioners of foreign missions in India. It was conveyed that the MEA would organise a tour for heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations to Pune where they can visit institutions engaged in coronavirus research and vaccine development programmes, a MEA statement said.

“Several countries have been approaching us for receiving vaccine supply. I reiterate our Prime Minister’s commitment that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. India will also help interested countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines,” Shringla said.

The interaction was organised to provide the envoys an outline of the Covid-19 vaccine development programme in India, delivery system management and international cooperation on this.

Shringla said India remains on track to develop a vaccine.

“We are exploring the possibility of conducting phase three trials in a few of our partner countries. We are also looking forward to research collaboration in the field of vaccine development. Based on willingness, we may also go for joint production of vaccines in some countries,” he said.

“We have already conducted online training sessions for nearly 90 participants from eight neighbouring countries to develop capacity in clinical trials and clinical practices,” he added.

