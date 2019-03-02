India to hand over remains of Pakistan prisoner

Jaipur Police have sent the body of Shakarullah, a Pakistani prisoner who was killed at the Jaipur Central Jail last month, to the Wagah border where it will be received by Pakistani authorities, officials said.

Advertising

Lalit Kishore Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur East, said the vehicle carrying Shakarullah’s remains left Jaipur around 5.30 pm on Friday.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Laxman Gaur, said an Inspector and armed guards are accompanying the remains sent through a “medium vehicle” by road. “We expect the body to reach the border around 20 hours from its departure. We will hand over the body to the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at the border, who will then complete the formalities and hand it over to Pakistani authorities,” Gaur said.

Shakarullah, alias Mohammad Hanif alias Amar Singh Gill, 45, was with eight other prisoners inside one of the television rooms at Jaipur Central Jail on February 20 when he got into an altercation with four inmates over the volume of the television. One of the four convicts then allegedly picked up a slab inside the room and fatally hit Shakarullah on his head. A murder case was lodged at Lal Kothi police station against the four inmates.