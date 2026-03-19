India to extend Myanmar pulse deal for 5 years to secure ‘dal’ supplies amid global supply chain shocks

In June 2021, India and Myanmar signed an agreement to promote the trading of Urad and Tur dals. ((Source: Pixabay)

India has decided to extend its agreement with Myanmar for the import of pulses for another five years beyond 2025-26, The Indian Express has learnt.

It is learnt that the Ministry of Commerce has informed the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and the Ministry of External Affairs that the existing memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Myanmar may be for another 5 years beyond 2025-26. It also said that an additional quantity of 1 lakh tonnes of Tur dal may be allowed to Myanmar for the financial year 2026-27, apart from the previously agreed quantity of one lakh tonnes.

In June 2021, India and Myanmar signed an agreement to promote the trading of Urad and Tur dals. As per the agreement, India made a commitment to import an annual quantity of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of Urad and 1 lakh tonnes of Tur from Myanmar, through private trade, over the five years — from 2021-22 to 2025-26 (April-March). The agreement was signed between Myanmar’s Ministry of Commerce and India’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.