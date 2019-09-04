India to contribute $22 million to Global Fund for AIDS, TB and Malaria

India has announced a contribution of $22 million to the Global Fund for AIDS, TB and Malaria (GFTAM) for the 6th replenishment cycle (2020-22). This is an increase of 10 per cent over the amount contributed by the US in the 5th cycle.

Advertising

The Global Fund is a partnership designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. As an international organization, the Global Fund mobilizes and invests more than $4 billion a year to support programs run by local experts in more than 100 countries.

India has had a sustained partnership with the Global Fund since 2002 both as a recipient and as a donor. So far, India has received $2.0 billion from the Global Fund for attaining targets related to HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria reduction. In the current funding cycle (2018-21), the Global Fund has allocated $500 million to India. As a donor, India has contributed $46.5 million so far till 2019 including $20 million for the 5th Replenishment.

Announcing the decision, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, “India’s pledge for the Global Fund strongly demonstrates its strong political leadership to achieve the universal health for all and its equally strong commitment to work across borders to join hands in fighting the epidemics of these three diseases”.

He said that India was the first implementing country to host a replenishment milestone of the Global Fund and now has become first among G20, BRICS and implementer countries to announce the pledge for the 6th Replenishment Conference, setting precedent for other donors to contribute generously for the cause.