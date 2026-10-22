India to back peace in Ukraine, West Asia: PM Modi talks with Polish counterpart

After holding bilateral talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed continued support to bring peace to Ukraine and West Asia. Tusk met Modi during his three-day visit to India. Modi said several decisions were taken to expand the strategic partnership between India and Poland and that both sides are determined to ramp up the overall engagement.

“We have reached an understanding to deepen relations in defence, space, and nuclear energy. We invite companies from Poland to engage in co-development and co-production with India in all these strategic sectors,” Modi said.

Remarking about the India-Poland partnership, Modi said new opportunities have been created through the growing bilateral economic strength.