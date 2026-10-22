India to back peace in Ukraine, West Asia: PM Modi talks with Polish counterpart

After holding bilateral talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed continued support to bring peace to Ukraine and West Asia. Tusk met Modi during his three-day visit to India. Modi said several decisions were taken to expand the strategic partnership between India and Poland and that both sides are determined to ramp up the overall engagement.
“We have reached an understanding to deepen relations in defence, space, and nuclear energy. We invite companies from Poland to engage in co-development and co-production with India in all these strategic sectors,” Modi said.
Remarking about the India-Poland partnership, Modi said new opportunities have been created through the growing bilateral economic strength.
“India and Poland, both believe in democratic values and the rule of law. We believe that reform is essential to make global governance institutions more empowered and effective,” he said.
“Be it Ukraine or West Asia, India will continue to support every meaningful effort towards peace,” Modi said. The bilateral talks come amid renewed push on a global level to end the Russia-Ukraine war that has been raging for the past four years.
“During World War II, the royal families of Jamnagar and Kolhapur sheltered thousands of Polish children and families in India. Poland also extended this spirit of humanity by supporting the safe return of our students from Ukraine in 2022,” Modi recalled.
Tusk is the first Polish Prime Minister to visit India in 16 years and is accompanied by Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski. Poland, which shares borders with Russia and Ukraine, has developed a strong defence industry to meet the military threat from Kremlin.
Tusk is scheduled to travel to Bengaluru, where he will engage with business stakeholders. An India-Poland Business Forum will also be held in Bengaluru.