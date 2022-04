India thanks Oman on release of seven Indian sailors in Yemen

India on Monday thanked Oman and other concerned parties for the release of seven Indian sailors who were in detention of the Houthis in Yemen since January 2.

The Indians were among 14 foreigners released from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Sunday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indians reached Muscat on Sunday and are expected to travel back to India shortly. “The government of India is happy that the seven Indian sailors who were on the ship, Rwabee, and in detention of the Houthis in Yemen since January 2 have been released,” it said.

The MEA said India had been exerting all efforts for the safe release of the Indian crew members over the past months. “The issue was also taken up by the Indian delegation at the UN Security Council. The government of India would like to thank all concerned parties, in particular the government of Oman,” the MEA said in a statement.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed the release of the 14 foreigners, including the Indians, on Sunday. “We are deeply grateful for the noble and humanitarian efforts made by many parties in good faith, not least the Yemeni leadership in Sanaa, to bring this to fruition,” he had said.