India tests nuclear-capable Agni-4 missile

India conducted a “routine user training” launch test of its nuclear-capable Agni-4 missile on Monday, reaffirming the credible minimum deterrence capability. Agni and Prithvi are the country’s two main nuclear missiles.

“A successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours [7.30 pm] on June 6 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. “The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.”

The ministry stated that the “launch validated all operational parameters as also reliability of the system”, and “reaffirms India’s policy of having a Credible Minimum Deterrence Capability”.

Agni-4 is an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile with a range of around 4,000 km. Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it can carry a 1,000-kg payload and can go as high as 900 km.

The Strategic Forces Command has earlier conducted user trials in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. The Strategic Forces Command is operationally responsible for all of India’s nuclear assets. India can launch nuclear missiles from land, air and from submarines, and is one of the few countries that has the nuclear triad.