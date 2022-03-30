India successfully test fires MRSAM air defence system in Odisha: DRDO

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) air defence systems twice, news agency ANI quoted Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials as saying.

The MRSAM has been developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for use by the Indian Army. They were test-fired off the coast of Odisha in Balasore.

This comes days after similar tests were conducted by the DRDO on March 27, when the missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them completely, registering direct hits at both ranges. The first tests were carried out in December 2020.

Launch video of today’s flight test of Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile off the Odisha coast.@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nlsPCciCyG — DRDO (@DRDO_India) March 27, 2022

The MRSAM Army weapon system comprises a multi-function radar, mobile launcher system and other vehicles. Two Pune-based DRDO facilities have contributed to the development of the missile system. The ground system and launcher of this system have been developed by the Pune-based Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) and the High Energy Material Research Laboratory has contributed towards the propellant.