India test-fires all-weather, all-terrain Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) test-fired a state of the art surface to air missile (SAM) from Balasore test range in Odisha Sunday. The missile, which falls in the category of Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) is an all-weather and all-terrain missile which can be mounted on a truck and is equipped with technology to counteract jamming of radars placed in enemy aircraft.

The state-of-the-art missile developed by the DRDO for the Indian Army, was test-fired at 11.05 am from a mobile truck-based launch unit at complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, DRDO sources informed PTI.

PTI reported quoting sources that the QRSAM uses solid-fuel propellant and has a range of 25-30 km. The first trial of the QSRAM was conducted on June 4, 2017.

On February 26, 2019, two rounds of trials were successfully carried out on the same day.

The two missiles were tested for different altitude and conditions. The test flights had successfully demonstrated their aerodynamics, propulsion, structural performance and high manoeuvring capabilities, the sources told PTI.

The development comes two months after the Indian Air Force successfully test-fired the aerial version of the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

The 2.5-tonne air-to-surface missile possesses a range of around 300 km, and it will significantly enhance the IAF’s combat capability, news agency PTI had quoted military officials as saying. The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, which is nearly three times that of sound.

“BrahMos provides IAF the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night in any weather condition,” the IAF had said in a tweet.