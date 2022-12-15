scorecardresearch
India test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile

The test-firing of the missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast came amid India's lingering border row with China.

The Agni-V missile has been successfully test-fired, two people familiar with the matter said. (Photo: Twitter@Shivraj Chouhan)

India on Thursday successfully test fired nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km, marking a significant boost to the country’s strategic deterrence, people familiar with the development said.

The test-firing of the missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast came amid India’s lingering border row with China.

Existing variant Agni IV is capable of hitting targets at a range of 4,000 km while Agni-III has a range of 3,000-km, and Agni II can fly up to 2,000-km.

The Agni-V missile has been successfully test-fired, two people familiar with the matter said.

There is, however, no official word on the test-firing of the missile. The test firing of the missile is part of the process for its induction into the tri-services strategic forces command.

The people said the test validated a number of critical aspects of the weapon.

In June, India successfully carried out a night launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile, in a boost to India’s military capabilities.

India has been steadily enhancing its overall military might in the last couple of years.

It has carried out successful tests of a number of missiles during the period.

In May, the extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test-fired from a Sukhoi fighter jet.

It was the first launch of the extended range version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30MKI aircraft.

An anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:00:08 pm
