India talks COVID-19 with South Korea, Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in ways to tackle the coronavirus pandemic through cooperation and technology.
“Had a telephone conversation with President @moonriver365 on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and how we can fight this pandemic through cooperation and leveraging the power of technology,” the PM tweeted.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, meanwhile, had a telephone conversation with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on the spread of the virus. Both countries agreed to facilitate each other’s medicine and equipment needs.
