India talks COVID-19 with South Korea, Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified regarding the ongoing rumour on Twitter. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified regarding the ongoing rumour on Twitter. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in ways to tackle the coronavirus pandemic through cooperation and technology.

“Had a telephone conversation with President @moonriver365 on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and how we can fight this pandemic through cooperation and leveraging the power of technology,” the PM tweeted.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, meanwhile, had a telephone conversation with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on the spread of the virus. Both countries agreed to facilitate each other’s medicine and equipment needs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.