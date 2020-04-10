Follow Us:
India talks COVID-19 with South Korea, Russia

“Had a telephone conversation with President @moonriver365 on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and how we can fight this pandemic through cooperation and leveraging the power of technology,” the PM tweeted.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 10, 2020 12:32:03 am
india lockdown quarantine, coronavirus india lockdown news, coronavirus india cases, Coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus india news updates, covid-19 death toll Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified regarding the ongoing rumour on Twitter. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in ways to tackle the coronavirus pandemic through cooperation and technology.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, meanwhile, had a telephone conversation with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on the spread of the virus. Both countries agreed to facilitate each other’s medicine and equipment needs.

