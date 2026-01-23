India takes up embassy vandalism with Croatia

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
India on Thursday condemned an incident of “trespassing and vandalism” at its embassy in Croatia’s capital city of Zagreb. According to sources, some pro-Khalistan activists reportedly brought down the Indian flag at the Indian embassy.
The MEA said it has taken up the matter “strongly” with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their “reprehensible” actions.
“We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at our Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia by anti-India elements,” it said.
“Accordingly, we have taken up the matter strongly with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions,” it said.
