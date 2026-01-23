India takes up embassy vandalism with Croatia

The MEA said it has taken up the matter “strongly” with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their “reprehensible” actions.

google-preferred-btn
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. (ANI/File)

India on Thursday condemned an incident of “trespassing and vandalism” at its embassy in Croatia’s capital city of Zagreb. According to sources, some pro-Khalistan activists reportedly brought down the Indian flag at the Indian embassy.

The MEA said it has taken up the matter “strongly” with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their “reprehensible” actions.

“We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at our Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia by anti-India elements,” it said.

“Accordingly, we have taken up the matter strongly with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions,” it said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement