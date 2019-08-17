India suspends services of Thar Link Express

The Thar Link Express, the weekly train that connected Jodhpur to Karachi, was suspended by India on Friday, a week after Pakistan authorities suspended services of the train from their side.

The train was scheduled to depart on Friday night from Bhagat ki Kothi railway station in Jodhpur for Munabao in Barmer, said railway officials.

“Services of the Thar Link Express have been suspended till further orders and the train which was supposed to leave today night has been cancelled. Around 35 passengers had booked tickets for tonight’s train,” said Abhay Sharma, chief PRO, North Western Railways.

The train used to run till Munabao, following which, it would cross into Pakistan, from where the Pakistani railway services took it to its final destination of Karachi.

Pakistan had suspended the service a day after it suspended the Samjhauta Express, following its decision to downgrade bilateral ties with India.