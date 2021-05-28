‘Important step’ for ‘robust conclusions’: India supports WHO’s Covid-19 origins study

A day after the United States asked the World Health Organisation to carry out the second phase of its investigation into the origins of Covid-19, India on Friday extended its support for the inquiry, calling it an “important step.”

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The WHO convened global study on the origin of Covid-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies as also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions.”

This Covid-19 follow up by the WHO, MEA said, deserves the understanding and cooperation of all.

Our response to media queries on WHO convened global study on the origin of Covid-19:https://t.co/8I0FWuCA9T pic.twitter.com/YZ1JBmbX5r — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 28, 2021

The WHO sent a team of international researchers to Wuhan, where the virus originated, in January 2021 for the first time. The team spent four weeks in and around the city with Chinese researchers who said in a report in March that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that “introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway.”

Scientists are now revisiting the “mystery” into the origins of the deadly virus. The two current theories are – it originated from animals, possibly from bats, to humans, while the second one says it escaped from a virology laboratory in Wuhan, China.

The initial WHO study was “insufficient and inconclusive,” the US mission to the UN in Geneva said in a statement on Thursday, calling for what it called a timely, transparent and evidence-based second probe to be conducted, including in China.

A second attempt into the investigation therefore aims for independent experts getting full access to original data and samples in China.