India support not public, had understanding: Israel deputy envoy

Israel’s deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein on Friday welcomed the ceasefire announced between Israel and the Hamas and appreciated the “great amount of support” by the public in India.

She said the “Indian public has expressed a great amount of support and we are very happy with that”. “We have reached a ceasefire with Hamas. We hope there will be no more firing from Hamas,” said Clein, adding the reality on the ground will determine how the Egypt-brokered ceasefire will hold.

She also said that Israel received support from many countries, including the US and the UAE, and although India may not have made a public expression of support, it had an understanding of Israeli actions. “When we spoke with our Indian counterparts, we found an understanding from them, although they did not go public, or have such public expressions of support as other countries did. We did have an understanding from the Indian government officials that we spoke with about Israeli actions,” Clein said.