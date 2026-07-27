India summons Ukraine ambassador over attack on ship with 4 Indians onboard

The move comes two days after the MV AGN Ragnar was struck while docked at Odesa.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
1 min readUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 02:54 PM IST
Hormuz-shipSince July 18, five Indian seafarers have been killed in attacks in the Black Sea region, prompting New Delhi to step up diplomatic engagement over the safety of its citizens. (Source: File)
Make us preferred source on Google

India summoned the Ukraine Ambassador Monday after a merchant vessel carrying four Indians was attacked over the weekend, escalating concerns over the safety of Indian sailors in the Black Sea conflict zone.

The move came two days after the MV AGN Ragnar was struck while docked at Odesa. According to the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, two of the four sailors have been located and are safe. The search for the other two continues.

On Sunday the Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to assess security risks before accepting jobs on commercial vessels operating in conflict-affected waters.

The attack marks the third incident involving ships with Indian crew in the past week.

Since July 18, five Indian seafarers have been killed in attacks in the Black Sea region, prompting New Delhi to step up diplomatic engagement over the safety of its citizens.

This is a developing story.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments