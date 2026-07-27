India summons Ukraine ambassador over attack on ship with 4 Indians onboard

Since July 18, five Indian seafarers have been killed in attacks in the Black Sea region, prompting New Delhi to step up diplomatic engagement over the safety of its citizens. (Source: File)

India summoned the Ukraine Ambassador Monday after a merchant vessel carrying four Indians was attacked over the weekend, escalating concerns over the safety of Indian sailors in the Black Sea conflict zone.

The move came two days after the MV AGN Ragnar was struck while docked at Odesa. According to the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, two of the four sailors have been located and are safe. The search for the other two continues.

On Sunday the Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to assess security risks before accepting jobs on commercial vessels operating in conflict-affected waters.